Colorado does not record new deaths directly linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to decline

Colorado health officials reported Saturday that there were no additional deaths directly related to COVID-19, while 1,443 people who had contracted the virus have now died since March.

That's an increase from seven deaths from people who had the virus, but there were no additional deaths directly linked to COVID-19 during Friday's counts, although there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly the data of the death certificate.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently updated the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths the person had the virus as well as the number of deaths that have been attributed directly to COVID-19 on a death certificate.

Current hospitalizations continue to decline. There have been 4,333 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, but only 308 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Saturday afternoon, state data shows. That's the lowest level of hospitalizations since March 28, when 307 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 21 people since Friday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center, according to state data.

A combination of private facilities and the state lab tested 5,668 people on Friday, state data shows. The testing rate, 99.5 tests per 100,000 people per day, is approaching 152 tests per 100,000 people, set as the gold number for health officials to understand where the virus is spreading.

Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state now has the supplies and capabilities to screen 8,500 people a day.

To date, 26,098 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said they believe the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Authorities have also confirmed outbreaks at 280 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails, and factories. That's three more than the day before.

The state health department announces daily new totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.