Coast Guard cutter raids $ 6 million offshore – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – After seizing more than 3,100 pounds of cocaine in a raid earlier this month, Coast Guard Cutter James has continued to seize 3,350 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $ 6 million. high speed in international waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Alameda-based Coast Guard officials announced the latest arrest on Friday.

A maritime patrol aircraft detected a smuggled ship in mid-May and diverted James to intercept the fast ship.

Once on the scene, James' crew began a search for the suspected smugglers, who attempted to evade capture while dumping contraband overboard. A helicopter disabled the boat's engines, and a Coast Guard crew would also board the boat, discovering four suspected smugglers and approximately 3,350 pounds of marijuana on board.

It was the second major drug raid by the crew this month.

A maritime patrol aircraft saw a suspected smuggling ship on May 13 and diverted the James, who is in South Carolina, to the ship's position.

Once on the scene, James' crew boarded the ship to find four suspected smugglers, and initially discovered a small amount of cocaine aboard the ship.

Boarding team members later discovered an area of ​​the ship that had been closed, where they discovered most of the 3,100 pounds of cocaine worth $ 53.5 million.

On April 1, the US Southern Command. USA He began to improve counter-narcotics operations in the western hemisphere to interrupt the flow of drugs in support of presidential national security goals.

The Coast Guard said that fighting drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort in all phases, from detection, control and interceptions, to criminal prosecution by international partners and offices from US prosecutors. USA In districts across the country.

