Citing increase in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County officials leave current health order in place – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Alameda County confirmed Friday that they would not facilitate the current coronavirus shelter order, as much of California moved toward the reopening of Stage 3, citing a recent increase in the cases of COVID-19.

County officials warned residents that the data indicated it would be unsafe to relax the requirements of the most recent health order issued on May 18.

“We currently have the highest rate of increase in cases in the Bay Area along with a large increase in

hospitalized cases It is imperative that we proceed with caution. In-person meetings are prohibited at this time, "said the statement released by the Alameda County Health Department on Friday.

Under existing order, only essential businesses, outdoor businesses and activities, and sidewalk retail and delivery may operate. Vehicle-based outdoor gatherings are also allowed. A complete list of allowed businesses is available on the Alameda County Health Department website.

In the coming weeks, county officials plan to release new guidelines and opening times for moderate-risk activities, including summer and childcare camps, open-air museums, open-air restaurants.

and religious services, but that information would not be received as other local counties in North Bay and on the Peninsula announced an expanded business reopening.

"As we move forward together, remember that this virus is highly contagious and has an incubation period of two to three weeks," the latest statement read. "We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 indicators with each change in the orders of health officials to decide next steps."