Cities across the United States prepare to escalate riots, call the National Guard – Up News Info

By AARON MORRISON and SEAN MURPHY, The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS – Protesters torched police cars, smashed business windows, and clashed with officers with batons on the streets of Atlanta to Los Angeles, as anger at the death of George Floyd spread across the country. . Authorities braced for more violence on Saturday, with some calling on the National Guard to beef up the overwhelmed forces.

In Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died Monday after a white police officer put a knee to his neck and held him there for more than eight minutes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz fully mobilized the state National Guard and promised a massive show of strength to help. Calm down the riots that have become increasingly destructive.

"The situation in Minneapolis has nothing to do with the murder of George Floyd anymore," Walz said. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

On Saturday, after a tumultuous night, racially diverse crowds returned to the streets for peaceful protests in dozens of cities. Friday's protests also began calmly, in cities from Denver to New York and Oakland, California, from Atlanta to Portland, Oregon, before many fell into violence.

At least two deaths were related to the protests; Hundreds of people were arrested and the police used batons, rubber bullets, and pepper spray to push back crowds in some cities. Many departments reported that officers were injured, while social media was inundated with images of the police using blunt tactics, throwing protesters to the ground, using bicycles as shields, and trampling on a protester while riding a horse.

This week's riots recalled the riots in Los Angeles almost 30 years ago after the acquittal of white police officers who beat Rodney King, a black motorist who had led to a high-speed chase. Protests over Floyd's murder have gripped many more cities, but losses in Minneapolis have yet to come close to the staggering totals in Los Angeles. During the five days of riots in 1992, more than 60 died, more than 2,000 were injured and thousands arrested, with property damage exceeding $ 1 billion.

Many protesters spoke of frustration that Floyd's death was one more in a litany. It comes after the murder in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot after being chased by two white men while running in his neighborhood, and amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions out of work, killed more than 100,000. people in the US USA and disproportionately affected people.

On Friday, the officer who held his knee against Floyd's neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but that seemed to provide a bit of balm. Many protesters are demanding the arrest of the other three officers involved.

President Donald Trump's comments stoked anger as he fired a series of tweets criticizing Minnesota's response, ridiculing people who protested outside the White House and warning that if protesters violated the fence, "they would have been greeted with the dogs more vicious. " and the most sinister weapons I've ever seen.

On Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood District, the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that left up to 300 dead and the city's thriving black district in ruins, protesters blocked the intersections and chanted the name Terence. Crutcher, a black man killed by a police officer in 2016. Other peaceful protests were taking place in Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown, a Georgia native from the Boston Celtics, planned to hold a march on Saturday night from downtown CNN headquarters to the King Center.

Leaders in many affected cities have voiced outrage over the Floyd murder and offered sympathy for those protesting, but as unrest intensified, many spoke of the desperate need to protect their cities and said they would call for reinforcements, to Despite concerns that it could lead to more heavy-handed tactics.

The unrest sparked responses across the world. Senior Vatican Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana urged pastors in the United States to advocate calm, while US national soccer player Weston McKennie wore a bracelet that references Floyd's death while playing for Schalke in the German Bundesliga.

Minnesota has steadily increased the number of National Guard members who say it needs to contain the unrest, and has now summoned 1,700. The governor is also considering a possible offer of military police, which the Pentagon put on alert.

The Governors of Georgia and Kentucky activated the National Guard after protests there turned violent overnight, while nightly curfews were applied in Portland, Oregon and Cincinnati.

A person was killed in downtown Detroit just before midnight after someone in an SUV shot at a crowd of protesters near the Greektown entertainment district, police said. And police in St. Louis were investigating the death of a protester who had climbed between two trailers on a Fed Ex truck and was killed when he drove away.

Atlanta saw some of the most extreme unrest. As crews from that city worked to clean up the glass and debris from last night's riots, a large electronic billboard on Saturday morning still carried the message: "If you love Atlanta, PLEASE COME HOME," doing echo of the mayor's pleas.

Members of the National Guard prevented anyone from approaching heavily damaged buildings, including the College Football Hall of Fame and nearby restaurants.

"This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "You are dishonoring the life of George Floyd and anyone else who has been killed in this country."

The video posted on social media showed New York City officials using batons and pushing protesters as they detained people and cleared the streets. A video showed the officer hitting a woman on the ground while passing her down the street.

Stressing that Floyd's murder is part of a pattern, the names of black people killed by police, including Eric Garner, who died on Staten Island in 2014, were on posters and chants.

"Our country has a disease. We have to be out here, ”said Brianna Petrisko, among those found in Foley Square, in lower Manhattan, where most wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the only way we will be heard."

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City.