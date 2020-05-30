Cities across the United States prepare to escalate riots, call the National Guard – Up News Info

Home Local News Cities across the United States prepare to escalate riots, call the National...

Matilda Coleman
By AARON MORRISON and SEAN MURPHY, The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS – Protesters torched police cars, smashed business windows, and clashed with officers with batons on the streets of Atlanta to Los Angeles, as anger at the death of George Floyd spread across the country. . Authorities braced for more violence on Saturday, with some calling on the National Guard to beef up the overwhelmed forces.

In Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died Monday after a white police officer put a knee to his neck and held him there for more than eight minutes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz fully mobilized the state National Guard and promised a massive show of strength to help. Calm down the riots that have become increasingly destructive.

"The situation in Minneapolis has nothing to do with the murder of George Floyd anymore," Walz said. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

On Saturday, after a tumultuous night, racially diverse crowds returned to the streets for peaceful protests in dozens of cities. Friday's protests also began calmly, in cities from Denver to New York and Oakland, California, from Atlanta to Portland, Oregon, before many fell into violence.

At least two deaths were related to the protests; Hundreds of people were arrested and the police used batons, rubber bullets, and pepper spray to push back crowds in some cities. Many departments reported that officers were injured, while social media was inundated with images of the police using blunt tactics, throwing protesters to the ground, using bicycles as shields, and trampling on a protester while riding a horse.

This week's riots recalled the riots in Los Angeles almost 30 years ago after the acquittal of white police officers who beat Rodney King, a black motorist who had led to a high-speed chase. Protests over Floyd's murder have gripped many more cities, but losses in Minneapolis have yet to come close to the staggering totals in Los Angeles. During the five days of riots in 1992, more than 60 died, more than 2,000 were injured and thousands arrested, with property damage exceeding $ 1 billion.

Many protesters spoke of frustration that Floyd's death was one more in a litany. It comes after the murder in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot after being chased by two white men while running in his neighborhood, and amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions out of work, killed more than 100,000. people in the US USA and disproportionately affected people.

On Friday, the officer who held his knee against Floyd's neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but that seemed to provide a bit of balm. Many protesters are demanding the arrest of the other three officers involved.

President Donald Trump's comments stoked anger as he fired a series of tweets criticizing Minnesota's response, ridiculing people who protested outside the White House and warning that if protesters violated the fence, "they would have been greeted with the dogs more vicious. " and the most sinister weapons I've ever seen.

On Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood District, the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that left up to 300 dead and the city's thriving black district in ruins, protesters blocked the intersections and chanted the name Terence. Crutcher, a black man killed by a police officer in 2016. Other peaceful protests were taking place in Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

