Christie Brinkley's daughter blames Tone Deaf & # 39; GMA & # 39; Interview about & # 39; Edition & # 39;

Sailor Brinkley Cook is disappointed by & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39; for focusing on her story when she was a teenager growing up with her model mother instead of highlighting 'the inspiring things' what did he say.

Model Sailor Brinkley Cook He apologized to fans and people with body problems for the way his latest television interview was presented.

Christie Brinkleyher daughter agreed to appear in "Good morning america"For a segment on Friday, May 29, 2020, to talk about her difficulties with body dysmorphia and anorexia after being told the piece would be part of a hopeful segment on mental health, but she was far from happy with it. what did you see".

Sailor took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to distance herself from what she considered a "dull tone" interview.

"I'm a little upset about the GMA piece that aired this morning," she wrote. "I have nothing but respect for GMA and (correspondent) Deborah (Roberts), and I have nothing negative to say about either of them. But I wanted to clarify a few things."

"I understand that the 'comparisons to the mom model' and the 'struggles for eating disorders' are excellent slogans for clicking the bait in the media, but when I agreed to do this I had the impression that this interview would be positive and inspiring. I ONLY agreed to do it during this horrible time in America, because I thought it would be a little beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me. "

"I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of the interview … If I had control of the edit, it would have been shown in a very different way and would have highlighted the inspiring things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through when I was 15 years ".