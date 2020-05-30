Chrissy Teigen and more stars help bail out Minnesota protesters

Shutterstock; fake pictures
As people continue to take to the streets to protest unfair murder George FloydCelebrities are using their platform and resources to help rescue protesters in Minnesota and across the country.
On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared on Twitter that "in celebration of whatever the f-ck maga night is, I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to ransoms of protesters across the country."
Shortly after, she promised to donate $ 200,000.
Teigen's comments were made in response to Donald trump tweeting about protesters outside the White House. "The so-called,quot; protesters "professionally run in the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd," he wrote. "They were only there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is it MAGIC NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE?"
As of Saturday afternoon, protests continue to erupt in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and New York, among others. Many celebrities have also turned to social media to discuss the murder of Floyd at the hands of a white officer, Derek Chauvin, as well as the systemic oppression blacks face in this country every day.
Other celebrities on social media have continually shared and urged their followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that helps pay bail for people who don't have the financial means to do so.
Steve Carell retweeted Ben schwartz and matched your donation. Her two tweets and donations were part of a larger chain that included Seth Rogen among others. While it appears that the initial donation would be paired was $ 50Rogen responded to his own tweet, adding that he later donated "much more."
On another Twitter chain, rapper Nameless shared that she donated $ 1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund on Thursday. The rapper was paired by the actress. Janelle Monáe.
Kehlani It also coincided with Noname's donation and gave $ 1,000 to rescue protesters.
On Instagram, he has been vocal in the midst of ongoing protests and rallies. "This has been happening since the beginning of the history of protests," he wrote on social media. "Undercover police, calculated white supremicists, initiating the destruction of black and minority-owned businesses during peaceful protests to negatively focus the lens on the movements. Anything that looks animalistic."
He added, "Anything that seems like the protesters have forgotten what they are fighting for. Pushing for a CIVIL WAR. This is backed by facts from almost EVERY MAJOR MOVEMENT in our lives. Stay away from black people's comments with accusatory trash. " . Wake up and stop pampering yourself. EVIL. This is the world we have always lived in. "
People can also donate to other nonprofits like The Bail Project, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, Atlanta Solidarity Fund, Philadelphia Bail Fund, and Columbus Freedom Fund, to name a few.
An official memorial fund for Floyd has also been shared on GoFundMe, which was created by his sister Philonise Floyd.
"On May 25, 2020, my life was shattered when I learned of the tragic passing of my dear brother, George," writes Floyd's sister. "My family and I watched in utter horror as the now-infamous and horrifying video began to spread rapidly through social media. What we saw in that tape left us shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly over my brother's neck. , obstructing his ability to breathe. While some officers knelt on his neck, other officers participated and watched; no one took any action to save my brother's life. Those officers would continue to brutalize my brother until he died. This fund is established to cover burial and burial expenses, mental and bereavement counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to help our family in the days ahead as we continue to seek justice for George. "
The memorial fund has raised more than $ 4,252,820 of its goal of $ 1,500,000.