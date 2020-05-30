Chrissy Teigen and more stars help bail out Minnesota protesters

As people continue to take to the streets to protest unfair murder George FloydCelebrities are using their platform and resources to help rescue protesters in Minnesota and across the country.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared on Twitter that "in celebration of whatever the f-ck maga night is, I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to ransoms of protesters across the country."

Shortly after, she promised to donate $ 200,000.

Teigen's comments were made in response to Donald trump tweeting about protesters outside the White House. "The so-called,quot; protesters "professionally run in the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd," he wrote. "They were only there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is it MAGIC NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE?"

As of Saturday afternoon, protests continue to erupt in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and New York, among others. Many celebrities have also turned to social media to discuss the murder of Floyd at the hands of a white officer, Derek Chauvin, as well as the systemic oppression blacks face in this country every day.