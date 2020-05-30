Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, hints that they are back along with these private photos

This week, Ammika Harris went to social media where she shared several personal photos, including a special drawing that hints that she has indeed returned with her baby dad, Chris Brown.

The model, who is currently in Germany with her baby, Aeko, posted a photo in a revealing top. She also shared a beautiful drawing of a couple holding hands, and fans think it's a portrait of her and Chris.

She captioned a photo: "I'm glad I found you." For the other post, she wrote, "Take a chance and see what you love cc: @tinycactus."

A fanatic, who is eager to see the couple back together, asked, "Beautiful, ❤️ will you be moving back to Los Angeles once it's all over?"

One person, who seems to know about Ammika's private life, said: "She is not a citizen, she had a work visa, but that expired last year, and she will have to wait until Aeko is 18 to get a green card." . She lives in Los Angeles and even if she comes back, she will go back and forth, she will only stay for three months, they come back. ”

Another fan stated, "You know something about immigration law, and I don't think you know." Do some research first, and if I'm right, she's either a US citizen or dual citizenship. I doubt that this information you have been given is accurate, there is much speculation about this girl and no one knows the truth. I say it is good to hear it directly from the person, so that is valid information. Wow, how will she be with him when everyone is locked up. "

This sponsor shared, "I love how people speculate about someone else's life … unless she verbally says that this opinion is invalid, it's just an opinion that makes her data correct."

A source recently spoke Hollywood life and revealed this: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so to be Isolated has allowed them to get to know each other again. They have always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is, but he and Ammika are also connecting more, and this time apart has been perfect for them " .

Will the two parents stay together?



