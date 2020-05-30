China and India fight 14,000 feet along the border

NEW DELHI – High in the Himalayas, a huge fight broke out in early May between soldiers from China and India. The fights at 14,000 feet along its inhospitable and disputed border are not terribly unusual, but what happened next was.

A few days later, Chinese troops again confronted Indian soldiers, this time at several other remote border points in the Himalayas, more than 1,000 miles away. Since then, both armies have rushed in thousands of reinforcements. Indian analysts say China has beefed up its forces with dump trucks, bulldozers, troop carriers, artillery, and armored vehicles and that China is now occupying Indian territory.

They haven't fired, as the de facto border code dictates, but the soldiers have fiercely fought with rocks, wooden sticks, and their hands in a handful of clashes. In a hand-to-hand combat at the Pangong Tso Glacial Lake, several Indian troops were injured in such a way that they had to be evacuated by helicopter, and Indian analysts said that the Chinese troops were also injured.

No one believes that China and India are about to go to war. But the escalating escalation has become their gravest confrontation since 2017 and may be a sign of more trouble as the world's two most populous countries increasingly encounter one of the darkest and most remote borderlands on earth. .

For India, Chinese incursions and maneuvers at multiple points along the more than 2,100-mile border have raised suspicions of a concerted campaign to lobby Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

China has a superior army, which analysts believe could force India to back down. Ajai Shukla, former colonel in the Indian Army, He calculated that China had brought in three brigades from the People's Liberation Army, numbering thousands of soldiers, and that India had deployed around 3,000 reinforcements.

"If they want to evict the Chinese, the Indian army would have to start a shooting war," said Shukla. He does not believe that will happen, adding that India's options are "limited by not wanting this to escalate."

Just a few months ago, Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi were drinking fresh coconuts together for A quick summit meeting in South India. A good relationship would help both countries in their aspirations for world power.

