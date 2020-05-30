China and India fight 14,000 feet along the border

With the world consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, China has it acted forcefully to defend its territorial claims, including in the Himalayas. In recent weeks, the Chinese have sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat in the South China Sea; It swarmed an offshore oil platform in Malaysia; Taiwan threatened; and they severely tightened their control over the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong.

The confrontation with India "conforms to a broader pattern of Chinese assertiveness," said Tanvi Madan, director of the India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington, noting that it was the fourth outbreak since China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping, came to power. in late 2012.