China and India fight 14,000 feet along the border

NEW DELHI – High in the Himalayas, a huge fight broke out in early May between soldiers from China and India. The fights at 14,000 feet along its inhospitable and disputed border are not terribly unusual, but what happened next was.
A few days later, Chinese troops again confronted Indian soldiers, this time at several other remote border points in the Himalayas, more than 1,000 miles away. Since then, both armies have rushed in thousands of reinforcements. Indian analysts say China has beefed up its forces with dump trucks, bulldozers, troop carriers, artillery, and armored vehicles and that China is now occupying Indian territory.
They haven't fired, as the de facto border code dictates, but the soldiers have fiercely fought with rocks, wooden sticks, and their hands in a handful of clashes. In a hand-to-hand combat at the Pangong Tso Glacial Lake, several Indian troops were injured in such a way that they had to be evacuated by helicopter, and Indian analysts said that the Chinese troops were also injured.
No one believes that China and India are about to go to war. But the escalating escalation has become their gravest confrontation since 2017 and may be a sign of more trouble as the world's two most populous countries increasingly encounter one of the darkest and most remote borderlands on earth. .
For India, Chinese incursions and maneuvers at multiple points along the more than 2,100-mile border have raised suspicions of a concerted campaign to lobby Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
With the world consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, China has it acted forcefully to defend its territorial claims, including in the Himalayas. In recent weeks, the Chinese have sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat in the South China Sea; It swarmed an offshore oil platform in Malaysia; Taiwan threatened; and they severely tightened their control over the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong.
The confrontation with India "conforms to a broader pattern of Chinese assertiveness," said Tanvi Madan, director of the India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington, noting that it was the fourth outbreak since China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping, came to power. in late 2012.
The Indian government has revealed few details about what actually happened, saying in a statement only that it was "the Chinese side that has recently undertaken activities that hinder India's normal patrol patterns."
Modi, who is generally outspoken in defending his country's interests, seems determined to avoid an escalation, analysts said.
"The military skirmishes and clashes with India seem to reflect Beijing's estimate that Covid-19 infections in India still on the rise, along with its economic downturn, do not put it in a position to wage a border conflict," said Brahma. Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Policy Research Center.
All of this, he added, could also be "the way Beijing sends a political message,quot; to India so as not to get too close to the United States and avoid criticism of how China has handled the coronavirus.
Even before the fight, India felt increasingly cornered by China's growing economic and geopolitical influence in South Asia.
"Obviously, the Chinese goal is to put pressure on India," said D.S. Hooda, a retired general in the Indian Army.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry blamed India for the recent tensions, but tried to minimize the confrontation. That's in stark contrast to similar border skirmishes in 2017, when the two countries clashed for 73 days over another disputed Himalayan border region near Bhutan, sparking a dangerous surge in nationalist sentiment on both sides.
"Chinese border troops are committed to upholding China's sovereign and territorial security, resolutely responding to India's trespass and infringement activities, and maintaining peace and tranquility," said a spokesman, Zhao Lijian, after the first public reports of clashes in mid-May.
He urged India to "refrain from taking unilateral measures that could complicate the situation."
Both countries run patrols along the disputed border, known as the Current Control Line, the precise location of which can be blurred. According to security analysts, groups of soldiers marching up and down the mountains are under strict orders not to shoot each other, but that does not prevent them from throwing stones. Or the occasional hit.
Sometimes large patrols that pass collide. A few years ago, Another Indochinese fight broke out, and was captured on video, in the same mountain lake where some of the fighting occurred this month.
China has not officially recognized any recent deployment of forces in the Himalayas. But Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, quoted a source close to the People's Liberation Army in a May 18 article saying that the Chinese military reinforced its forces in response to what it considered to be illegal construction by India on or near Chinese territory.
China has a superior army, which analysts believe could force India to back down. Ajai Shukla, former colonel in the Indian Army, He calculated that China had brought in three brigades from the People's Liberation Army, numbering thousands of soldiers, and that India had deployed around 3,000 reinforcements.
"If they want to evict the Chinese, the Indian army would have to start a shooting war," said Shukla. He does not believe that will happen, adding that India's options are "limited by not wanting this to escalate."
Just a few months ago, Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi were drinking fresh coconuts together for A quick summit meeting in South India. A good relationship would help both countries in their aspirations for world power.
Still, they have become increasingly vigilant with each other, especially in the upper Himalayas, where few go.
India has recently stepped up efforts to improve the roads its army uses to traverse mountain passes in the Ladakh region on the border with Tibet. These roads are not easy to build. They meander through a gravel landscape of high-altitude rivers, glaciers, and passes at 17,000 feet above sea level.
Analysts said China did not intend to start a war, but that it wanted to thwart India's highway construction efforts. The race to make these high mountain roads is getting more and more burdened. The 2017 clash between India and China began when Indian troops physically blocked a Chinese road crew in a disputed region claimed by Bhutan, a close ally of India.
China is also sensitive about the Indian border because it borders two regions within China that are of particular concern to Beijing: Tibet and Xinjiang.
The spark of recent tensions appears to have been a particular new path that the Indians have been building to reach a military airstrip at India's northernmost border post, which was the site of another border clash in 2013.
The two countries have established mechanisms to resolve border conflicts since 1962, when they went to war in the Himalayas, with India losing a great deal.
"There has been no shooting in years," Madan said, adding that the last death from a border skirmish occurred in 1975.
Still, tensions could easily flare up.
"All this is happening in the area where they fought in the war of '62," he said. "There is a lot of baggage associated with this on both sides."
Jeffrey Gettleman reported from New Delhi, and Steven Lee Myers from Seoul, South Korea. Hari Kumar contributed reports from New Delhi and Salman Masood from Islamabad, Pakistan. Claire Fu contributed to the Beijing investigation.