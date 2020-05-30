Chase Elliott clinches the defeated Cup victory – Up News Info Detroit

Chase Elliott's streak of bitter losses in NASCAR's frantic first impulse of rescheduled runs finally ended with his first Cup win of the season.

Elliott won Thursday night in the delayed rain event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close a brutal 12 days for NASCAR. The event, postponed on Wednesday night, was the fourth Cup race since the series resumed racing on May 17.

Elliott had two frustrating losses in that span, including the loss on Sunday night at the Coca-Cola 600 when a warning flew two laps from the end with Elliott leading.

"Man, it's been a difficult week," said Elliott. "We've had some tough losses, but that deal on Sunday night was heartbreaking."

Elliott's frustration began last week, three Cup races ago, when he was trying to compete for the lead at Darlington Raceway and Kyle Busch tore him apart.

He then had the 600 checkered flag on site until a warning caused by his own teammate. Elliott faced from the front, took four tires and was unable to return to the front in the two-lap sprint in overtime.

There was little suspense in this one. Elliott wobbled on Kevin Harvick with 27 laps remaining and closed the victory. Elliott also won the Truck Series race on Tuesday night in Charlotte to give him a couple of wins in a four-race stretch on the track just minutes from Hendrick Motorsports headquarters.

"It is not the Coca-Cola 600, but any victory in the Cup series is really difficult to achieve," said Elliott. "I really appreciate everyone at Hendrick Motorsports across the street here. Everyone has been working very hard. "

Elliott was charging Harvick hard with about 35 laps remaining when he asked if he had enough fuel to get to the finish. Team Leader Alan Gustafson replied: "Yes. Let's go strong."

Elliott did exactly that. But after passing Harvick, with nothing but a clear lead in front of him, Elliott couldn't help but feel tormented on Sunday night.

"I was waiting for caution to come out," he said. "If caution didn't show up, I was thinking I was probably going to break something or crash." After the past two weeks, it would surely turn green to the end.

"Hopefully we are back on the right track."

Denny Hamlin finished second in a Toyota with three crew members sitting at home suspended for a violation on Sunday night. His crew chief, car chief and engineer got automatic suspensions from four races when a chunk of tungsten fell out of Hamlin's car in a fast lap.

Because NASCAR is holding all of its events as one-day shows without qualification or practice, Hamlin said his Joe Gibbs Racing team was able to get through the turmoil.

"The one-day format makes it easier for us," Hamlin said. "If we had a rating it would definitely hurt. But in these circumstances we are in, it doesn't hurt as much. "

Ryan Blaney was third in a Ford for Team Penske, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for JTG-Daughtery Racing, a tremendous boost after a bad resumption of the season. Stenhouse sank on the first lap of race one and finished in last place, then went 25 and 24 before Thursday.

Blaney, who is one of Elliott's closest friends, has been the host of NASCAR's most popular driver as the sport has raced four times in five nights in Charlotte. He said Elliott was able to refocus on the Truck Series race after losing the 600, after beating Busch to earn a $ 100,000 reward, Elliott switched his attention to the Cup race.

"We talk about the race and that's just bad luck. He's been very lucky on his back, ”said Blaney. “With the 600, that sucked for him. We talked about it that night, but he was ready for the Truck race. We talked and there were a couple of hours. But he went ahead and showed that he could win two in a row. "

Hamlin thought that the entire focus on Elliott's losses was exaggerated.

"Sometimes precautions are not going to get in your way," said Hamlin. "I think everyone feels bad because he's Chase and everyone loves him."

When asked if he felt sorry for Elliott, Hamlin replied with a definitive "No,quot;.

Elliott's victory was the first for a Chevrolet driver in NASCAR's return to Cup racing. Harvick won the first race in a Ford, Hamlin won the second race in a Toyota, and Brad Keselowski won the 600 in a Ford. .

But Elliott and his Hendrick teammates have been very strong since the series returned from a 10-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott, Alex Bowman, William Byron and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson have led laps, a huge boost for a team that has been rebuilding for much of the past three seasons.

Thursday's rescheduled event was interrupted by lightning and rain for nearly 75 minutes after completing 30 laps.

NASCAR will then go to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Sunday for a fifth Cup race in 15 days, as the series attempts to reschedule eight events in a frantic stretch of racing across the southern states.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

