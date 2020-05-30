Cassie Randolph reportedly attempted to end Colton Underwood a few "times,quot; before the actual breakup.

As you may have heard, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are no longer an article! Their relationship lasted quite a bit compared to most other single male and female couples, but it turned out there was a big problem from the start!

Having said that, a source discovered through E! News that Cassie tried to break up with Colton a & # 39; times & # 39; before it really happened!

They noted that while fans were happy that the stars had spent more than a year together and were shocked to learn of the seemingly sudden separation, their close friends were not surprised at all!

The source shared through the news site that: ‘In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance. Cassie wasn't quite as prepared for the established life Colton wants right now and tried to end it multiple times. "

Supposedly, their romance continued for a while longer, mainly due to the quarantine since they were literally stuck together.

However, that was also a time to reflect and realize that "they are probably better off as friends."

In other words, they both knew at the time that their romantic relationship was over, but another source mentioned that it was Cassie who started the discussion that apparently "annoyed,quot; Colton.

But, at the end of the day, led led them both to be open and honest about what was happening. They really want to remain good friends and hope they can support each other in their lives. "

Sure enough, this coincides with what reality stars also mentioned in their official breakup announcements.

Cassie read that: ‘I love Colton a lot and have a lot of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much in the past two years, and we will always support each other, "while Colton expressed a similar sentiment, mentioning that this is just a,quot; new chapter "for both of us.



