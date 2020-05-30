Home Entertainment Cardi B threatens to MURDER Trump supporter: who leaks his address!

Cardi B threatens to kill a man, who leaked his home address on social media yesterday, MTO News learned.

The man who leaked Cardi's address is called Parker Brown, and he calls himself a "conservative, Christian, Trump supporter." Parker was upset that Cardi was commenting on the recent riots in Atlanta, so he decided to "leak,quot; his address and ask protesters to come to his home.

Cardi quickly appeared in Parker's comments and threatened to kill anyone who stopped at her home.

