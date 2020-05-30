Cardi B threatens to MURDER Trump supporter: who leaks his address!

Cardi B threatens to kill a man, who leaked his home address on social media yesterday, MTO News learned.

The man who leaked Cardi's address is called Parker Brown, and he calls himself a "conservative, Christian, Trump supporter." Parker was upset that Cardi was commenting on the recent riots in Atlanta, so he decided to "leak,quot; his address and ask protesters to come to his home.

Cardi quickly appeared in Parker's comments and threatened to kill anyone who stopped at her home.

Look:

Cardi did not come alone. His fans quickly flooded Parker's comments with nasty comments, and Parker finally removed his Twitter and Instagram pages.

As of this morning, Parker still had an open TikTok page.