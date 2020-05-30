Car connected to fatal Rohnert Park shooting found in Clearlake – Up News Info San Francisco

ROHNERT PARK (Up News Info SF) – A sedan connected to a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Rohnert Park was found in Clearlake on Thursday, but its driver was released after being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing, police said Friday. from Rohnert Park.

Cotati's Alan Albor, 30, died in an apparent gang-related shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday outside Redwood Credit Union at 250 Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

When the police arrived, they found Albor face down on the street with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined, after speaking with witnesses and looking at surveillance cameras in the area, that Albor was sitting in a truck in the credit union parking lot when a dark-colored sedan appeared and parked several places.

A suspect got out of the driver's side of the sedan and walked to Albor's truck, then returned to his vehicle. Albor and another person got out of the truck and approached the suspect, who returned to his car after an argument, authorities said.

Albor was seen walking to the driver's side window of the sedan when a shot was fired, and he pulled away and collapsed on the road. The sedan rolled out of the parking lot toward Padre Parkway.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., Rohnert Park detectives learned that the sedan connected to the shooting, a gray Acura TSX with California license plates 7EAF822, was possibly in the Clearlake area. Clearlake police were notified and the vehicle was seen shortly thereafter, stopped and the driver was arrested.

Rohnert Park detectives went to Clearlake and after an interview, released the driver. The Acura was confiscated as evidence.

The driver's name was not released and police did not say whether the person was related to the fatal shooting.

The homicide investigation is still active, police said.

