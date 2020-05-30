California prison employees suspended for posting racist jokes about George Floyd's death – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California prison officials said Friday they suspended several employees who made racist jokes about the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, a revelation that came amid protests across the state. and the nation.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation "became aware of abominable comments made on social media by some employees that will not be tolerated," spokeswoman Dana Simas said. "The employees who made the comments were immediately suspended, and we are fully investigating the incidents."

Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a letter to his staff that what he described as "jokes and nasty comments,quot; about George Floyd's death dishonored the department. He called the comments "extremely hurtful and disrespectful to (Floyd's) family and community members."

"In addition to racist comments, a religious group was also singled out for contempt," he said, without elaborating.

Simas did not say how many employees were suspended, where they are located or whether they are correctional officers or have other duties, citing active investigations.

Diaz said unethical or racist conduct will not be tolerated regardless of whether the employees are sworn correctional officers or other employees, or whether they occur while on or off duty.

The union representing correctional officers did not immediately comment.

Floyd died after several Minneapolis police officers sat on him and one was shown in a viral video with his knee around Floyd's neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged Friday with murder and third-degree manslaughter.