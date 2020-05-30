Britney Spears shared a playlist of her favorite songs from the 2000s

Now that's what Britney calls music!
It goes without saying that Britney Spears is a legend who transformed pop music on its own in the late '90s and continued to have a major impact on it throughout the' 00s.
Heck, she has an impact even today! Britney released a 4 year old song yesterday and went to # 1 on iTunes.
Britney recently celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her iconic sophomore album, Wow! … I did it again.
And to celebrate the milestone, Britney recently took over Apple's "I Miss Y2K Pop,quot; playlist and shared her favorite songs from that era.
Britney told Apple Music that many of the songs on the playlist reminded her of when the album came out, saying:
I can't believe 20 years have passed since many of these songs came out. For me, these songs remind me of the period of time when Oops! It came out, which was a special moment for me. I hope you love them like me.
The playlist includes tons of classics from the decade, like Destiny & # 39; s Child's "Say My Name,quot; …
… "The shape of my heart,quot; by Backstreet Boys …
… and Ashanti "dumb,quot;.
But, it also includes some unexpected options, like his supposed musical rival Christina Aguilera "What A Girl wants,quot; …
… and "Rock Your Body,quot; from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Britney also listed her top three songs on the playlist. What were the classics of Mariah Carey "Always be my baby,quot; …
Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love,quot;, which she said really makes her want to dance …
… and Dixie Chick's "Cowboy Take Me Away," which holds a special place for Britney, who said, "I still listen to this song, I think about being outside and falling in love, of course!"
All I can say is: Honestly, this entire playlist is perfect for any Millennial who loves late 90s and '00s music! It brings back so many memories, so thanks for this, Britney.
You can listen to Britney's playlist on Apple Music.
Nostalgia trip
Take a trip down memory lane that will make you nostalgic AF