Brian Austin Green apparently knew the Kelly Fling machine gun with his wife Megan Fox was coming

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox had a troubled marriage, a fact known to many who follow the entertainment news cycle. In recent years, Brian and Fox's relationship has been in the headlines due to some of the difficulties they faced.

For example, Megan filed for divorce but later retracted court documents multiple times. However, everything stopped for the last time when the Jennifer's body Alum was seen in California with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

She later appeared in a music video with MGK for her new song, "Bloody Valentine,quot;. While it seemed like a surprise to many, Us Magazine reported today that Brian Austin Green knew for a time that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were going to start seeing each other.

The source who spoke to the aforementioned publication claimed that Megan and MGK had "connected,quot; at times when Megan and Brian broke up. She and Brian hadn't completely cut ties at the time, but Brian "saw it coming,quot; from afar.

As previously reported, the 46-year-old actor and 34-year-old Fox separated after ten years of marriage earlier this year. They have three children together, including Journey, Bodhi, and Noah, who are all children under the age of 8.

According to insider information, Megan can behave like a "diva,quot; and is often "high maintenance." Fox reportedly told Brian that Machine Gun Kelly was just a friend he leaned on during difficult times, but Brian knew what was going on in the back of his mind.

Near the beginning of the month, Brian Austin Green addressed the rumors on his podcast, With Brian Austin Green, claiming that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were just "friends,quot;. He said he trusted his "judgment,quot;. Green also urged fans not to think of either party, Megan or Colson, as "wicked."

As for what led to the collapse of your marriage, there are a number of reasons. But a source said Fox felt Green was holding her out of the limelight. Megan wants to act again, but Brian encouraged her not to.



