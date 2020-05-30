Border Patrol flies with anti-terror drones over Minneapolis protesters

Thousands of people took to the streets of Minneapolis on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd, a local black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. All the while, a Customs and Border Patrol drone was closely monitoring the unrest that was unfolding.

The drone, using tracking signal CBP104, took off from Grand Forks Air Force Base at 9:08 am CST, and shortly thereafter headed straight for Minneapolis, this information showed. FlightAware live flight tracking service. The drone then circled the city six times from 10:45 to noon. The plane maintained an altitude of about 20,000 feet.

Grand Forks AFB is home to the 319th Air Force Reconnaissance Wing. It is also a site that Customs and Border Patrol personnel use for the takeoff and landing of the Predator B drone system. CBP uses the drone in counter-terrorism operations by helping to identify and intercept potential terrorists and illegal cross-border activities.

The Border Patrol deployed the drone less than 12 hours after President Trump branded Minneapolis protesters as "thugs,quot; and promised military support to counter them:

In a statement sent after this live post, CBP officials wrote:

Earlier today, a system of unmanned aircraft from the US Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations. USA It was preparing to provide live video to aid situational awareness at the request of our federal law enforcement partners in Minneapolis. The unmanned aircraft system provides live video for ground law enforcement, raising awareness of the situation, maximizing public safety and minimizing the threat to personnel and assets. After arriving in Minneapolis airspace, the requesting agency determined that the plane was no longer necessary for operational awareness and left for Grand Forks. CBP AMO routinely conducts operations with other federal, state and local law enforcement entities to assist law enforcement and humanitarian relief efforts. AMO carries out its mission across the country, not just across the border, in accordance with federal law and policy. During humanitarian missions, AMO regularly deploys the unmanned aircraft system to help FEMA assess areas affected by hurricanes, in coordination with the National Weather Service to capture images of areas affected by storms, and with federal, state and local partners to carry out search and rescue missions. In addition to its law enforcement mission.

The Minneapolis protests come after video footage appeared earlier this week of white Minneapolis Police Department agent Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while handcuffed and on the ground. Floyd can be seen gradually motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore the shouts of passersby to stop. People in Minneapolis and cities across the United States have taken to the streets to protest violence in the past four days.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and murder, the Associated Press reported. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said an investigation is ongoing into the other three officers. All four have been fired.

As previously reported by Motherboard, CBP104 is the drone captured in 2012 flight records viewed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. The records showed the activities carried out, including capturing synthetic aperture radar images and videos to help monitor and stop cannabis growing operations and methamphetamine laboratories. In one case, the drone circled repeatedly and transmitted real-time video to police until all laboratory suspects have been captured.

Below, you can watch a video describing the drone's flight path.