Bob Kulick The 70-year-old part-time guitarist for Kiss Passes Away

Bob Kulick, the guitarist who traveled and worked with the band, KISS, in the recording studio and on stage, passed away today at the age of 70, a report by Billboard magazine revealed.

Bob's brother Bruce wrote on his Twitter account that he was "heartbroken,quot; in announcing the tragic news. Bruce described his lost brother as a great "love of music,quot; and his talent as a producer and musician should continue to be celebrated.

Bruce also asked fans to respect his family's privacy during this tragic time. At the moment, it is unclear exactly how he died. Bruce first associated with the band, KISS, in the early 1970s during an audition, but was ignored by Ace Frehley.

Despite that fact, Kulick worked for the band on several albums, including Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album. KISS also commemorates Kulick's death on his Twitter account, stating that they were sending his "condolences,quot;.

Kulick not only worked with the legendary band from the 70s, but also played with Lou Reed in Coney Island Baby, as well as in the traveling Meat Loaf band, Neverland Express. Their contributions further covered the band's albums, W.A.S.P., as well as the song "Sweet Victory,quot; for the legendary series. Sponge Bob Square Pants.

I am heartbroken at having to share the news of my brother Bob Kulick's passing. His love of music and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Respect the privacy of the Kulick family during this sad time. RIP pic.twitter.com/LUWC6k69Ml – Bruce Kulick (@brucekulick) May 29, 2020

This would not be the first time that the entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the past year. Little Richard, one of the most iconic figures in the history of popular music, also died after a long battle with bone cancer.

His death was commemorated by many in the entertainment world, spanning both the film business and the music industry. For example, the director, Ava DuVernay, explained that Little Richard used to visit a restaurant where he worked in Los Angeles weekly.

The couple met over the years, and he tipped her $ 100 each time he went to the restaurant. Ava said that she appreciated him very much and that she helped her a lot at that point in her life.



