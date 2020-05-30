Blaming China for the pandemic, Trump says the US USA He will leave the W.H.O.

After spending weeks accusing the World Health Organization of helping the Chinese government hide the early days of the coronavirus epidemic in China, President Trump said on Friday that the United States would end its relationship with the agency.
"The world is now suffering as a result of the Chinese government's misconduct," Trump said in a speech at the Rose Garden. "Countless lives have been taken and deep financial hardships have been inflicted across the world."
In his 10-minute speech, Trump was not responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Americans from the virus, instead saying that China had "instigated a global pandemic."
There is no evidence that W.H.O. o The Beijing government has hidden the scope of the epidemic in China, and public health experts generally view Trump's charges as a way to divert attention from his administration's failed attempts to respond to the spread of the virus in the states. United.
A spokeswoman for the W.H.O. in Geneva, where news of Trump's announcement first came at 9 p.m., he said the agency would not have a response until Saturday.
In April, when asked about Mr. Trump's allegation that the W.H.O. It was "China focused," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization's CEO: "It is wrong to be 'country focused.' I am sure we are not focused on China. The truth is that if we are to be blamed, it's okay to blame ourselves for focusing on America. "
Public health experts in the United States reacted with alarm to Mr. Trump's announcement.
"We help create the W.H.O.," said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who has worked with the organization since its inception in 1948.
"We are part of it, it is part of the world," said Dr. Frieden. "Turning our backs on W.H.O. makes us and the world less secure."
The Infectious Diseases Society of America "is strongly opposed to President Trump's decision," said Dr. Thomas M. File, its president. "We will not succeed against this pandemic or any future outbreak, unless we come together, share information, and coordinate actions."
It is unclear whether the President can simply withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization without the approval of Congress.
"The president cannot unilaterally withdraw us," said Lawrence O. Gostin, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law at the Georgetown University Law Center.
"He is not an initiator," he added. "This is literally a whim of a man, without any consultation with Congress, in the midst of the biggest health emergency of our lives."
The reaction among Democrats in Congress was swift and negative.
Representative Ami Bera, a California Democrat and chair of the Asia, Pacific and Non-Proliferation House of Representatives Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs, called Trump's announcement "embarrassing and irresponsible."
The OMS. "It is not a perfect organization," he said on Twitter, "but leaving will make the United States and the world less secure." President Trump is ceding American global leadership and handing it over to China on a gold platter. "
Representative Nita Lowey, a Democrat from New York and chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Appropriations, said: "The president wants to blame everyone else, WHO, Twitter, the media, when his own shortcomings as a leader are contributing to the damage and further dividing us here at home and among global partners. "
The administration's response to the emergency has been awkward and inadequate, many public health experts say, especially compared to that of China.
Coronavirus has been the leading cause of death in the United States since mid-April, killing approximately 100,000 citizens to date. In comparison, only 4,600 Chinese citizens have died from the infection.
Around 20,000 Americans become infected each day, while China practically ended its outbreak in April. On most days, China registers zero to five new infections, usually in travelers from abroad.
The OMS. It was founded in 1948 as part of the creation of the post-war United Nations and is the world's leading global health organization. Trump generously supported and financed the organization while battling an Ebola outbreak in Africa for three years, but he abruptly fired W.H.O. A few weeks ago, when it began accusing the organization of doing too little to warn the world of the spread of the coronavirus.
In fact, the agency issued its first alarm on January 4, just five days after the Wuhan local health department, at the time a city few Chinese had heard of, announced a group of 27 cases of unusual pneumonia at a local seafood market.
Almost simultaneously, China's leading epidemiologist, who had just completed his own investigation on behalf of the Beijing government, He confirmed during an interview on January 20 on state television that the transmission to doctors was taking place in Wuhan, although he said in a recent interview with CNN that local authorities had lied about it and even tried to deceive him.
The United States has been by far the largest donor to W.H.O. since the beginning. The budget for the W.H.O. It is approximately $ 6 billion, which comes from member countries around the world. In 2019, the last year for which figures were available, the United States contributed about $ 553 million.
The U.S. government and private donors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Rotary International, have had a tremendous influence on W.H.O. policies
For example, although the war against smallpox that started in the 1960s was at first largely a Soviet initiative, the W.H.O. He chose American doctors, including Dr. William Foege and Dr. Donald A. Henderson, to lead the global campaign.
The agency also chose American-made vaccines over Soviet vaccines for the polio war.
For many years, the U.S. government, working on behalf of the Western pharmaceutical industry, lobbied the W.H.O. not publicly fight for lower drug prices that may threaten the patent monopolies of American companies.
That changed in the early 2000s, when many American companies began sublicense their patents and technology to generic manufacturers in India and elsewhere.
No American has been a WHO director-general, but that is due to a decades-old understanding that the World Bank and the United Nations Children's Fund would always be administered by Americans, while the leadership of other UN agencies UN, including WHO, would be taken in turn by other nations.
The C.D.C. and many other branches of the U.S. government have worked with W.H.O. for decades. Along with the C.D.C., U.S. Army medics and even the Army's 82nd Airborne Division worked cooperatively with W.H.O. fight the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, in part in an effort to prevent it from reaching the United States.
The OMS. provides essential diplomatic coverage when US government agencies work in foreign countries. All countries that belong to the UN are also de facto members of the governing body of the W.H.O.
When asked for comment on Friday, a C.D.C. The official said the agency did not know what impact the announcement would have on his 72-year employment relationship with W.H.O. and referred all additional questions to the White House.
When he began to face tough questions about his management of the disease here, Trump quickly shifted blame to the WHO, threatening in a letter earlier this month to withdraw funds if he did not "commit to significant substantial improvements in the next 30 days. " . "
In fact, under Dr. Tedros, the agency has been in the midst of major reforms for several years, focusing more on pandemics and less on causes championed by wealthy donors such as tobacco, lung cancer, and cancer. obesity.
Last month at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of health ministers from all UN member countries serving as the agency's governing board, other member states rejected Mr. Trump's demands. Instead, they voted to conduct an "impartial and independent,quot; review of W.H.O.'s pandemic response.
Mr. Trump's Rose Garden speech came as cities across the United States were convulsing with protests over recent cases of police brutality against black Americans.
He asked no questions after delivering his speech, even when gathered reporters yelled at him to address the protests in Minneapolis.