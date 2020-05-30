Billie Eilish Slams & # 39; & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; & # 39; Movement on Powerful IG Post

After George Floyd's murder on May 28 in Minneapolis, many celebrities have turned to social media to use their platform to shed light on the issues surrounding police brutality, white privilege, and racism in the United States.

On Saturday, Billie eilish He shared a powerful message to his Instagram followers describing his outrage and criticizing the All Lives Matter movement that has been continually used to invalidate the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

"I have been trying to take advantage of this week to find a way to approach this delicately," his statement began. "I have a huge platform and I try very hard to be respectful and take the time to think about what I say and how I say it. But, shit, I'm going to start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say,quot; ALL THE SAME "one more time, I'm going to lose my mind," he continued. "Shut your mouth? No one says your life is not difficult. No one says literally anything about you. All you do is find a way to do everything about yourself."