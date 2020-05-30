Billie Eilish Slams & # 39; & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; & # 39; Movement on Powerful IG Post

John Salangsang / EIB / Shutterstock
After George Floyd's murder on May 28 in Minneapolis, many celebrities have turned to social media to use their platform to shed light on the issues surrounding police brutality, white privilege, and racism in the United States.
On Saturday, Billie eilish He shared a powerful message to his Instagram followers describing his outrage and criticizing the All Lives Matter movement that has been continually used to invalidate the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.
"I have been trying to take advantage of this week to find a way to approach this delicately," his statement began. "I have a huge platform and I try very hard to be respectful and take the time to think about what I say and how I say it. But, shit, I'm going to start talking."
"If I hear one more white person say,quot; ALL THE SAME "one more time, I'm going to lose my mind," he continued. "Shut your mouth? No one says your life is not difficult. No one says literally anything about you. All you do is find a way to do everything about yourself."
For her white followers who read, she continued: "Society gives you privileges just because you are white. You can be poor, you can be fighting. And still, the color of your skin is giving you more privileges than you think and nobody says That makes you better than anyone. It just allows you to live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color! You are privileged !! "
The singer asked a question for fans to reflect on: "If all lives matter, why do people come back murdered for being black?
Before Floyd's death, Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor was killed in March after officers entered her home and shot her at least eight times.
"Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are whites given opportunities other than those of other races?" Eilish continued. "Why is it okay for whites to literally protest by asking them to stay home carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for blacks to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people?"
The 18-year-old's response: "White. F-cking. Privilege."
"We have to deal with hundreds of years of black oppression," he wrote. "The #BlackLivesMatter catchphrase doesn't mean that other lives don't. It's drawing attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't matter. And they do."
"It means Black. Lives. F-cking. Matter. Matter of Black Lives. Matter of Black Lives. Matter of Black Lives," his publication concluded. Say it again. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "
In the comments, many other celebrities and friends of the artist echoed her same feelings and thanked her for using her platform to share this message.
"Really fucking w chu," he wrote SZA.
"Thank you for showing up for us," he wrote. Zoë Kravitz.
"Real for this," he wrote G-Eazy.
"Thank you. All lives cannot matter until Black Lives Matter," he commented. Tess Holiday.
Friday afternoon, BeyoncéHe also urged fans to take a stand against racism after Floyd's death. "We need justice for George Floyd," the singer said in a video on Instagram. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We are devastated and upset. We cannot normalize this pain."