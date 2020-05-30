Billie Eilish criticizes Donald Trump in an angry speech about how he's been dealing with the current Black Lives Matter protests!

As expected, the current president has not been dealing adequately with the consequences of another horrible case of police brutality that has sparked national protests! Instead, Donald Trump called protesters seeking justice on behalf of George Floyd, "thugs,quot; and Billie Eilish had none of that!

The young singer could not and did not remain silent, so she retweeted one of Trump's troublesome posts and added her own opinion.

Billie gave a long and angry tirade, calling out to the President for his callous and discriminatory words!

As you know, George Floyd was a man who passed away after being arrested for a misdemeanor due to the fact that he was caught by a police officer who kept his knee around his neck for almost nine minutes despite the fact that he complained about not being able to breathe.

Following the shocking death captured by on-camera viewers, there have been quite explosive protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

‘OUR OWN PRESIDENT SAID THIS. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT. ARE YOU DEAD F ** KING SERIUS ????? EAT A HUGE F ** KING D ** K AND CHOKE WITH IT, "Billie tweeted in response to the President's reaction to current events.

She was also furious for longer on her Instagram, arguing that "IF I HAVE HEARD A WHITE PERSON MORE SAYS,quot; EVERYTHING LIKES MATTER "A LONGER MORE RECENT IM GONNA WILL LOSE MY SHIT MIND. SOCIETY GIVES HER PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. MAY BE POOR, MAY BE FIGHTING … AND STILL HIS SKIN COLOR IS GIVING HIM MORE PRIVILEGE THAN WHAT HE DOES. "

‘WHY IS IT WELL FOR WHITE PEOPLE TO PROTEST THEY ARE ASKED TO STAY AT HOME WHILE WEARING SEMIAUTOMATIC WEAPONS? WHY IS IT ACCEPTABLE FOR BLACK PEOPLE TO BE CALLED PLAYERS JUST FOR PROTECTING THE MURDER OF INNOCENT PEOPLE? YOU KNOW WHY???? WHITE. F *** ING PRIVILEGE ".

Billie is just one of the many stars calling the President for his troublesome way of dealing with the situation.

For example, Taylor Swift also hit him after Trump threatened that authorities would open fire on protesters!



