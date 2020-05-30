Beyonce criticized for using George Floyd video filter

Instagram

In the Instagram video, the hit maker & # 39; Lemonade & # 39; He urges people to sign petitions for George, who died from police brutality, and to participate in the battle against racism.

Beyonce Knowles It has delivered a strong message in the wake of the nationwide protest for justice for George Floyd, who died after being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer. In his recent Instagram video, the music icon urged people to sign petitions for him and participate in the fight against racism.

"We need justice for George Floyd," the hit maker of "Lemonade" said in the clip released Friday night, May 29. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and we are upset. We cannot normalize this pain. I am not just talking to people of color."

She went on to say, "If you are white, black, brown, or somewhere in between, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening in the United States right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color. as less than human. We can no longer look the other way. "

To pay tribute to George, Beyonce added: "George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we have seen these violent murders, and there are no consequences. Yes, someone was charged. But justice is far from being achieved. Sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing in our country. "

"If you want to press further charges on everyone involved in the death of George Floyd, click on the link in my bio to sign the petition," so he captioned the video, referring to the Change.org petitions, Color of Change No. we can breathe and NAACP.

His post was highly appreciated by other celebrities. "They finished fucking, now they are angry and ENOUGH‼ ️" Tamar braxton he said in the comment section. Television personality Tanisha Thomas He added: "The queen has spoken."

However, a commenter criticized Beyonce for using the filter in the clip. "This is serious business. Why are you using a filter?" asked the person. Another detractor chimed in, "busy worrying about how his face will look giving a powerful message."

It wasn't long before his online devotees came and shut the user down when one of them applauded, "Why are you worried about a prey filter? How about you hear the prey message? Off their SIS page. ! "Another comment said:" How does it distract you? You want to distract yourself from what he says! That's what you say hahaha. This is not the time for this kind of nonsense. "