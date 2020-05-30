Barack Obama Reacts To George Floyd Assassination With Powerful Statement As President Donald Trump Attacks Thugs

Barack Obama went to social media on Friday, where he released a heartfelt and powerful statement about George Floyd's horrific death.

Floyd died in Minneapolis moments after Officer Derek Chauvin stabbed his knee into the neck with the help of other police officers.

The former president shared some personal letters he received during the week about the pain African-Americans feel as they watch one of their own struggles for nearly 9 minutes, beg for his life, and beg his deceased mother to save him. before dying while in custody.

Obama said this about racism in this country: "We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently because of race is tragic, painful, maddeningly,quot; normal. ""

Obama also spoke about Ahmaud Arbery, a running black man who was killed in Georgia by two white vigilantes, and the Central Park incident in which a white woman, who was walking her dog, threatened to call the police for Christian Cooper, an educated black man birding in the park.

He went on to say, "It will be primarily up to Minnesota officials to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd's death are fully investigated and that justice is ultimately done. But it is up to all of us, regardless of race or season, including most of men and women in law enforcement who pride themselves on doing their hard work the right way, every day, working together to create a & # 39; new normal & # 39; in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions and our hearts. "

One person had this reaction to Obama's statement: "This is how a true leader deals with problems. Donny notes.

He does everything better. Thanks Obama. Our president forever. "

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Another voter revealed, “I wish we could put him back in office. I love how kind he is, unlike so many other people. "

This follower shared: "Dear other countries,

This is OUR PRESIDENT. We don't know who that reptile is that is on television and on Twitter playing the fool.

To be honest."

There have been many protests since the incident, and President Donald Trump said the following on the matter: "I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis." A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and bring the City under control, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well … "

He added: "… These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulties, and we will assume the control but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thanks! "

Ad

Protesters have traveled to major US cities to demand change.



Post views:

0 0