Barack Obama: ‘Being treated differently because of race is tragic, painful, maddening‘ Normal ”- Up News Info

Barack Obama released a statement this morning after a third night of violence in Minneapolis. The protests, some of which have been peaceful during the day, are a reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of the police.

"It is natural to want life to,quot; go back to normal "like a pandemic and an economic crisis that reverses everything around us," Obama's statement says in part. "But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently because of race is tragic, painful, maddeningly & # 39; normal & # 39 ;, either when dealing with the health system, or interacting with the criminal justice, or running down the street, or just bird watching in a park. "

George Floyd's death comes at a time when much of the country is experiencing the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic collapse. It also highlights the unequal treatment experienced by large segments of the population. Other recent events, including the fatal shooting of black runner Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and a threatening 911 call reporting on black bird watcher Chris Cooper in New York, have pushed the country to the limit.

"It will primarily be up to Minnesota officials to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd's death are fully investigated and that justice is finally done," the Obama statement continues. "But it is incumbent on all of us, regardless of race or season, including most men and women in law enforcement who pride themselves on doing their hard work the right way, every day, working together to create a & # 39; new normality "in which the legacy of intolerance and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,quot;.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

