Bail for Derek Chauvin has been set at $ 500,000 while in police custody

Roommates, Derek Chauvin's bail was officially set at $ 500,000. According to new documents filed by the Minnesota 4th Judicial Court, Derek Chauvin remains in police custody on a third-degree murder charge related to the death of George Floyd.

After his arrest and being officially charged with third-degree murder due to his involvement in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, Derek Chauvin's bail has now been set at $ 500,000. This information comes from a new criminal complaint filed with the Minnesota District Court. As of now, there are no set conditions for his release, according to the document, and there are no current indications that Chauvin is on bail. However, you could be released on bail if you get $ 500,000 in guarantee.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter, according to Hennepin County officials in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Before his arrest, Chauvin (along with three other local police officers) was fired after video footage showed him drowning George Floyd to death after putting his knee to his neck.

George Floyd was charged with an alleged forgery at a corner store in Minneapolis and was unarmed when police officers handcuffed him and finally restrained him. Chauvin kept his knee around her neck for almost nine minutes. George Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics took him to the hospital.

Derek Chauvin had 18 previous complaints filed against him with the Internal Affairs of the Minneapolis Police Department, according to the police department. His wife reportedly also filed for divorce after his arrest.

