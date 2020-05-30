Atlanta police tell protesters they have a right to be angry

A police officer keeps it real.

In recent days, there have been protests across the United States in light of George Floyddeath Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud Arberythe death and death of so many other black people in recent months.

As many have learned across the country, Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to his knees and pinned him to his neck. In the video captured by passersby, Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe and died moments later. Three other officers were also present during the incident and did nothing.

Yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. However, the three officers who were on the scene have not yet been detained and have only been fired from the police department.

In response to countless deaths in the black community, celebrities and countless citizens have taken action with protests nationwide. And despite people's feelings toward the boys in blue, an Atlanta police officer won praise from many with his powerful message.