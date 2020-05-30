Atlanta police tell protesters they have a right to be angry

Alejandra Centeno / Twitter
A police officer keeps it real.
In recent days, there have been protests across the United States in light of George Floyddeath Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud Arberythe death and death of so many other black people in recent months.
As many have learned across the country, Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to his knees and pinned him to his neck. In the video captured by passersby, Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe and died moments later. Three other officers were also present during the incident and did nothing.
Yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. However, the three officers who were on the scene have not yet been detained and have only been fired from the police department.
In response to countless deaths in the black community, celebrities and countless citizens have taken action with protests nationwide. And despite people's feelings toward the boys in blue, an Atlanta police officer won praise from many with his powerful message.
In a video captured by Alejandra Centeno, a police officer stood in solidarity with those protesting.
Apparently, there were other police officers asking people to leave, however, the officer in the short clip disagreed with that message. In addition, the officer explained that he is a father and that he has to "have these conversations with them all the time."
"We are not telling everyone to leave," he can be heard saying to protesters in the video. "What was going on here was wrong. That's why we stopped him. The speaker. The yakking and the howling … we said, 'Pause, let these people stay here, let them stay on the street, Let them voice their complaints because you have a right to be angry. "
A protester intervened: "Well, they don't feel the same there." To which the officer replied: "That is why I told them to shut up their asses."
Soon after, many cheered the police for speaking out and showing solidarity with them. "Everyone needs to be like him," one person yelled.
Atlanta Real Housewives star Porsha Williams He also went out to protest and show his support. "We are together," he shared in an Instagram post. "ATLANTA! Levanta," he wrote in another.
The reality television personality follows in his grandfather's footsteps, Hosea Lorenzo Williams"That he was a celebrated civil rights leader and philanthropist."