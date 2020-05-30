At least 6 officers injured in Los Angeles when protests over George Floyd's death turn violent – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters set fire to at least one trash can and attacked businesses in downtown Los Angeles while protesting the police murder of George Floyd.

As the night continued, the officers declared an illegal assembly and worked to disperse the crowd. It is not clear until Saturday morning how many people were detained or arrested. At least six officers are believed to have been injured. Its current conditions were not known. It is unclear how many, if any, protesters were injured.

The footage on Friday night showed protesters jumping through police cruisers, throwing feces and other objects at police, and breaking windows in the area. The looting took place overnight from pharmacies to Starbucks, jewelry stores, and shoe stores.

Bill Navati, a business owner with a shoe store in the area, was looted and trashed.

“I have been downtown for over 35 years and have never seen anything like it. I've seen it during the riots, but not like that, "he said." It's bad. They looted everything, they looted everything. They broke all the windows and took all the merchandise.

Elsewhere in Rancho Cucamonga, protesters marched and carried signs, but law enforcement broke it before it could spiral out of control. That assembly was declared illegal after protesters blocked the highway. Overall, however, it remained largely peaceful.

Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death.

Additional protests were expected on Saturday and over the weekend.