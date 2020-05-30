At least 18 arrested, 6 officers injured; Walgreens and CVS looted during violent rampage – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The hours of violence that followed a peaceful demonstration demanding justice for George Floyd left at least 18 people detained early Saturday morning, six Oakland police officers recovered from their injuries and a pharmacy in downtown Walgreen and CVS in ruins after they were looted

A fatal shooting at Oakland's large federal office complex that includes the federal courthouse was under investigation. A federal security officer died in the shooting and a second was wounded.

In an email to KPIX 5 early Saturday morning, Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said it had not yet been determined if it was related to the outbreak of violence on nearby streets.

"Still under investigation, unknown if related," he emailed him.

After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland on Friday night, a protest became disruptive and destructive when activists brought their protest against Floyd's police death in custody to I-880 before lighting fires and looting downtown .

During the previous march through downtown Oakland around 7 p.m., the placard-carrying protesters were loud but peaceful as they traveled down Broadway in an estimated group of approximately 200-300 people.

It was a much larger, later meeting at Frank Ogawa Plaza that led to the acquisition of the highway. After marching through the nearby Oakland Police Department headquarters, the large group of protesters headed for the freeway at the Webster Street entrance and exit ramp.

Chopper's video of the scene revealed a strong police presence on both sides of the highway as the group spread out on the highway shortly before 9 p.m.

The video showed hundreds of protesters on the busy highway. The group blocked traffic for half an hour or so before returning to the city streets. There were no reports of injuries, even after protesters were seen running between vehicles in traffic.

Oakland Police also reported large groups of protesters in the area between the 700 and 1400 blocks of Broadway. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said a large area still congregated near 14th Street and Broadway.

Police confirmed that several officers had been injured by thrown projectiles. Around 9:45 p.m., the demonstration had been declared an illegal assembly.

Oakland Police are notifying the crowd at 7 and Broadway the demonstration is now an illegal Assembly. Several officers were injured when shells were launched. We are asking people to leave the area. pic.twitter.com/xVq85FqRz3 – Oakland Police Department (@oaklandpoliceca) May 30, 2020

Residents were told to avoid the area while the protests continue. The video showed police using tear gas and explosive grenades while trying to disperse the crowd. Protesters were also seen lighting fireworks.

Police also confirmed that they were investigating the shooting of two security guards on Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 12th and Clay area, but it appears that the incident is unrelated to the demonstration.

A Walgreens store was raided and looted. Later a fire was lit in the store, one of several trash cans and dumpster fires that lit up along Broadway. A CVS pharmacy was also looted.

Windows were also smashed at a Chase Bank on Broadway. Although the plywood had previously been nailed to the windows, protesters knocked down the wood, smashed windows, and smashed the building before starting a fire inside.

Broken Windows at Chase Bank. We can see some of the protesters fleeing the area. # Oakland pic.twitter.com/YB2bqCxRUz – Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 30, 2020

Apparently, a Mercedes-Benz dealership was also badly damaged by a fire, as were other offices and retail spaces in downtown Oakland. A Honda dealership on Broadway near the MacArthur Expressway and a Target store on Broadway and 27 also suffered significant damage.

BART has closed its 12th Street Oakland City Center station, with trains passing the station without stopping, in the midst of the protest. Alameda-Contra Costa Transit officials said their buses will not stop on Broadway in downtown Oakland due to the demonstration.

The Oakland freeway protest came after a previous protest activity on the Bay Bridge slowed traffic for most of an hour starting at 7 p.m. On Friday afternoon, a group of protesters in San José took over a section of the US 101 freeway, blocking traffic for about an hour before returning to the streets of the city.