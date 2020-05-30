As cities burn, the credibility of Minnesota's top leaders takes a big hit – Up News Info

Minneapolis' first mayor, Jacob Frey, seemed to be doing everything right.

He worked with the city's booming business community and the City Council. He approached minority neighborhoods and advocated for affordable housing. He implemented stricter disciplinary measures against the police that violated the city's body camera policy.

When George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died Monday after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes and ignored his "I can't breathe,quot; pleas, Frey quickly voiced his outrage and called for charges against the official. Four officers were fired the following day, and on Friday, Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with Floyd's death.

But Frey's leadership is being questioned after police failed to put down three nights of looting, riots and fires that followed Floyd's death. Frey, who called for calm, also approved the decision to leave the third station of the city's compound on Thursday night, handing it over to protesters who set fire to the building.

The night the station burned, Frey appeared at a press conference early in the morning after hours of criticism on social media over a police response that did not face violence despite the activation of the National Guard. When he began to speak, a reporter snapped, "What is the plan here?" Frey struggled to respond, and the next morning, Governor Tim Walz, like Frey, a Democrat, criticized the "absolute failure,quot; of the city's response, saying the state had taken control. President Donald Trump turned to Twitter to call Frey a "very weak radical left-wing mayor,quot; and threatened to get involved.

Early Saturday morning, it was Walz who found himself struggling with the magnitude of the challenge, acknowledging that he did not have enough people to deal with the protests and moving to mobilize another 1,000 members of the Guard. Walz also struggled to praise Frey, who appeared alongside him after another night of rioting.

Some wonder if Frey's approach to the crisis could harm his reelection chances next year. The 38-year-old former attorney, community organizer and City Council member took office in 2018 after defeating Betsy Hodges, whose time as mayor was clouded by two high-profile police shootings.

The 2015 shooting of 24-year-old black resident Jamar Clark after a fight with two white policemen sparked weeks of protests; none of the officers was charged. The 2017 shooting of unarmed Australian native Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home, sparked an international outcry. The black officer in that case was convicted of third-degree murder and is serving a 12 1/2 year sentence.

Frey campaigned in part promising to add police officers. But a City Council committee voted this spring against applying for a federal grant to hire 10 new traffic enforcement officers, and one member said he was concerned it would exacerbate racial disparities at vehicle stops. .

Community activist Mel Reeves, who said he had led protests to protest Floyd's murder, declined to discuss the mayor's response, except to say that Frey had been "put in a difficult position." He said the black community does not trust the police and prosecutors to do the right thing.

"The mayor is new and he said all the right things," Reeves said. “It is not about the mayor; it's about the police department. "

The day after the third Precinct fire, University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs said Frey was "out of reach,quot; and "clearly unable to understand what he needs to do to restore order and to at the same time creating the kind of healing that has to happen. " in Minneapolis. "

He said leaving the police station "sent a powerful message,quot; that the city was not in control.

"There must be another message:" Here is the line and order will be maintained, "Jacobs said. "There are businesses that are surprised without words to see that the property catches fire, often without police intervention. You have the black community (which has heard) their words but does not believe them.

“He worked very hard on those relationships and they seem to be in tatters. And I think many residents are baffled by violence and chaos. "

Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, said the mayor still has his support and that many businesses damaged by violent protests, including those belonging to minorities and immigrants, want to rebuild.

“There is a lot of fear at the moment. If your store has been hit, you feel violated, ”Weinhagen said, adding that some companies were already suffering due to coronavirus restrictions. "They were starting to see some light and this blow."

But he believes the mayor is "leading with his values,quot; and doing many things well, including requesting Guard assistance and implementing a curfew on Friday and Saturday nights.

Jacobs, the political scientist, said Frey has been energetic, optimistic and dynamic, effectively leading the fast-growing city. But his inexperience with crisis management has been proven.

"Until about a week ago, he appeared to be on a slide toward re-election, and within a week, his mayor's office looks crumbling," Jacobs said.

