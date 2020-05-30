Arie Luyendyk's wife Lauren reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Single star Arie Luyendyk& # 39; wife Lauren Luyendyk has revealed that she recently had a miscarriage.
The couple uploaded a video on YouTube that details and shares their story. "Just over a month ago, we received the most exciting news and discovered that we were pregnant with our second baby," the video description reads. "We made a lot of plans. We bought a new house with more space, planned how we wanted to tell them everything, and envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother / sister. We were planning to share our journey through the pregnancy with you, but sadly we didn't get the happy story. that we expected ".
The Luyendyks said they decided to share this party on their trip so that other couples going through a similar experience can feel "a little less alone."
In the video, Arie tells Lauren that she suspects that she might be pregnant due to the way she had been acting recently. Lauren, who is not entirely convinced by the theory, tells Arie that she will go buy a pregnancy test to prove her wrong.
While Lauren is in the store buying the pregnancy tests, she shares with viewers that she is thinking of pranking her husband and making him believe that she is pregnant by handling one of the tests.
However, after a failed attempt to joke around with Arie, the couple discover that Lauren may be pregnant. "Oh my gosh, how the hell?" She says that after realizing that the second pregnancy test she took came back positive.
"Were you surprised?" Lauren asks her husband.
"I had an idea of how you were acting, but I feel like it surprised me at the same time, but we were both extremely happy," Arie says at one point in the video.
"That took a turn we didn't plan on," says Lauren as the two celebrate with their daughter. Alessi Ren Luyendyk.
The two continued to talk about how ready they were to receive their second child together.
At one point, during her first visit to the doctor, Lauren is told she is at the 5-week pregnancy mark. "That can mean a couple of things, that can mean that I am not as far away as I thought I could be, it can mean that I ovulated late or it could mean that it is not a viable pregnancy," she explained, adding that she would have her hormone levels monitored. .
After a positive follow-up with the doctor, the two seemed positive about how their pregnancy was going. "It has been difficult in recent days to think that something was wrong," the two shared.
After a couple more visits to the doctor, the two were given the news of a "miscarriage," which occurs when the fetus is no longer alive but the body does not recognize the loss of the pregnancy or expel the pregnancy tissue. As a result, the body can still release hormones, and one can still experience signs of pregnancy.
"It was a roller coaster of emotions, going a little scary at first because I was so early, then happy, then stressed and worried for weeks, and obviously today was the bad news and it's something you can never prepare for." Arie shared after receiving the news of the miscarriage. "It has been difficult to hide this from everyone."
"Trying to pretend that nothing is happening is really difficult," Lauren shared. "I feel like this is the best way to tell the whole story."