Arie Luyendyk's wife Lauren reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Single star Arie Luyendyk& # 39; wife Lauren Luyendyk has revealed that she recently had a miscarriage.

The couple uploaded a video on YouTube that details and shares their story. "Just over a month ago, we received the most exciting news and discovered that we were pregnant with our second baby," the video description reads. "We made a lot of plans. We bought a new house with more space, planned how we wanted to tell them everything, and envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother / sister. We were planning to share our journey through the pregnancy with you, but sadly we didn't get the happy story. that we expected ".

The Luyendyks said they decided to share this party on their trip so that other couples going through a similar experience can feel "a little less alone."

In the video, Arie tells Lauren that she suspects that she might be pregnant due to the way she had been acting recently. Lauren, who is not entirely convinced by the theory, tells Arie that she will go buy a pregnancy test to prove her wrong.

While Lauren is in the store buying the pregnancy tests, she shares with viewers that she is thinking of pranking her husband and making him believe that she is pregnant by handling one of the tests.