Another candidate for the coronavirus vaccine may be ready sooner than expected: BGR

Another possible coronavirus vaccine may be available this fall.

Pfizer said the candidate he is developing with BioNTech could be ready by October if all goes well.

There is no guarantee that any of these vaccines will work, and several logistical challenges must be addressed before mass immunization campaigns can be conducted.

The development of vaccines for the new coronavirus has been quite promising so far, with more than 100 teams moving forward with medications to neutralize the virus and prevent infection. Separately, research has shown that COVID-19 survivors will be immune and that vaccine candidates can induce the same type of immunity in subjects. While it's not yet clear how long COVID-19 protection lasts, vaccines will make the disease much easier to control.

Around 10 groups are already testing their drugs on human volunteers, and some of them may be ready as soon as this fall if all goes well. Companies like Moderna and researchers from Oxford said their vaccines could be delivered in the coming months, and the Oxford team said their drug could be ready by September. Separately, China has at least four candidates on the tests. Authorities said they are already drawing up plans for the emergency use of these drugs, with some vaccines to be carried out as early as this year, regardless of whether clinical trials were completed or not. Pfizer now joins the list of entities that could have a vaccine candidate ready in 2020, with a tentative availability window set for October.

Pfizer partnered with German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech and began testing in Germany and the United States a few weeks ago. Neither company released data on early-stage trials. In fact, only China's CanSino published official findings for Phase 1, with Moderna highlighting partial conclusions from their own experiments and Oxford publishing data for the preclinical phase. But Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company believes a vaccine candidate could be ready before the end of the year, AFP reports via Israel Times.

Bourla and other industry executives attended a virtual meeting that the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) organized on Thursday.

"If things go well and the stars are aligned, we will have enough evidence of safety and efficacy for us to … have a vaccine in late October," he said during the event.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, who also discussed the possibility of using challenge trials to accelerate development, said "the hope of many people is that we will have a vaccine, hopefully several, by the end of this year." AstraZeneca partnered with Oxford to make the vaccine.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, CanSino, and other vaccine companies face an unexpected problem. COVID-19 transmission rate has decreased in Europe, China and other regions where candidates could be evaluated. Without enough sick people around, vaccine research could be delayed, as volunteers may not be exposed to the virus.

Even if things are going well, it's not all good news when it comes to COVID-19 immunization campaigns. IFPMA Director Thomas Cueni estimates that the world will need 15 billion doses to stop the vaccine, making it clear that the world "will not have sufficient amounts from day one, even with best efforts."

Soriot noted that there are not enough vials in the world, adding that his company was studying the possibility of putting multiple doses in each vial.

Johnson and Johnson CSO Paul Stoffels said the world may need 5 to 10 different job vaccines to meet global demand. This is because some of the vaccine technologies require some logistics, such as storage at very low temperatures, and some places may lack the infrastructure for that. Bill Gates already explained some of these vaccine challenges when speaking about the progress of the coronavirus vaccine in the past few weeks.

Officials also "flatly rejected,quot; any suggestion that intellectual property rights should be waived for research on the COVID-19 vaccine. "Intellectual property is absolutely critical to our industry," said GSK chief Emma Walmsley. Soriot said that pharmaceutical companies are investing billions of dollars in this effort, and that the costs will not be recovered. "If intellectual property is not protected, then there is essentially no incentive for anyone to innovate," he said.

With all of that in mind, even if the Pfizer vaccine is ready as early as October, mass inoculation will take much longer. And the same goes for all the other promising candidates who are in Phase 2 or 3 of the tests.

Man wearing a face mask on the street. Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock