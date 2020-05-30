Andy Cohen and son Benjamin look exactly like twins

Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin look exactly like twins and people are going crazy. Andy posted a photo of him and his son wearing matching Sant and Abel pajamas with a banana leaf print and the father and son duo looked just adorable. However, it was when Andy Cohen shared photos of himself that people saw how strong Andy's genetics really is. Benjamin was born through a surrogate and there is no idea what the woman who donated her egg was like, but Benjamin seems Andy did it alone! He is truly a carbon copy of his proud father and the one year old is absolutely loved.

Andy posts many photos and videos of his son on his official Instagram account and revealed that little Benjamin likes to dance with Madonna and The Grateful Dead!

As for his matching pajamas, Andy's set retails for about $ 170 and Benjamin's matching set costs around $ 55. You can see the photos of the twin father and son below.

While the two looked like a matching pair in their pajamas, it's the photos of the two of the same age that are impressing people. Andy found several photos of himself as a child and shared them with his 3.9 million Instagram followers, and the similarities were staggering.

Benjamin has inherited his father's dark curly hair and dark eyes and they both have the same nose and matching smiles. The photos Andy shared on Mother's Day bore a strong resemblance to his son, but there were several additional photos that were nearly identical posted by the radio and talk show host.

Andy Cohen shared the following photos along with this caption.

"I found some old baby photos … it turns out my son is my twin. ♥ ️ "

What do you think about the similarity between Benjamin Allen and his father Andy Cohen? Do you agree that Benjamin is his father's twin?

