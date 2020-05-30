Android 11 announcement delayed due to protests over police brutality – BGR

The release date of Android 11 beta has just been postponed, as Google decided to cancel the launch event it had planned for June 3.

Google announced the schedule change via Twitter, saying "now is not the time to celebrate."

The move comes in response to the wave of protests against police brutality that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Google released the first beta version of Android 11 a few weeks ago, but that's just the developer preview that generally precedes the formal introduction of a new version of Android. The official reveal generally occurs in May, and then the first public beta is released a few months before the final release. But 2020 has been anything but typical, as the new coronavirus changed everything we take for granted. Google was forced to close its events, and this year's I / O was completely canceled. As a result, the Pixel 4a launch was delayed, and so was the Android 11 reveal and the release of the first public beta.

Google planned to announce Android 11 on June 3, almost a month later than normal, but that's not happening either. This time, it's the recent wave of protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere after George Floyd's murder.

"We are delighted to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," wrote Google on the official Android developer Twitter account a few hours ago. “We are postponing the June 3 event and the beta version. We'll be back with more information on Android 11 soon. "

Google doesn't explicitly address the uprisings, but the release delay is clearly related to the escalating events surrounding the deaths of Floyd and other unarmed black people killed by police in recent months.

Protests against police brutality escalated in Minnesota this week, leading to an unexpected turn of events. Within days, we saw the police clash with the protesters and come to arrest. CNN reporters covering the protests. The journalists were released and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized for the journalists' arrest and said "it was totally unacceptable."

As the Minnesota protests unfolded, Trump turned to Twitter to target them, but managed to get one of his messages dialed for the second time in a matter of days. This time, the tweet containing the comment "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; prompted Twitter to censor him for glorifying the violence. Then he applied the same flag to a White House tweet that cited the same message.

Separately, federal officials flew an unarmed Predator drone over Minneapolis on Friday for surveillance purposes.

Later Friday, Police Officer Derrick Chauvin was charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was the officer who arrested him seen holding his knee over Floyd's neck in a video that went viral. Floyd died Monday. Protests over police brutality continued across the country, with some turning violent.

All of this occurs during an ongoing health crisis caused by the new coronavirus that can easily spread within communities and crowds, such as the gatherings of people who participate in these protests. With all that in mind, celebrating Android is something that should be postponed and it will be interesting to see if Sony does the same with its PS5 event on June 4.

