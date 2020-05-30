Ananya Panday gives advice on dating Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a hit on film and off screen, he is also hailed as a true hero for his good work during these difficult times. Her Koki Poochega series and a generous donation of Rs 1 crore to PM CARES Relief Funds has won hearts everywhere. Today Ananya Panday has some good advice to share with everyone who wants to go out with the hunk and have a pounding heart.



In a recent interview, Ananya Panday had some quick questions to answer. One of his questions was to give advice to a girl if she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. The actress who worked with the actor on Pati Patni Aur Woh received an instant response. The young actress said that the lover has an answer for everything and that the girl needs to prepare a unique question to catch him in his game. This is what she had to say: "He has an answer for everything, so the girl can think of some difficult questions. Because he has jawaab for everything, then you have to ask a cunning question so that he does not have an answer " Now that it's not hard to believe, get to know Kartik's witty sense of humor. While jokingly telling his fans to pay him a sum of money for responding to his silly comments that promise money, he also closes his detractors' mouths with equal cunning on social media.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's chemistry was the town's conversation last year and the hunk was seen going out to have dinner with her. And therefore, when this advice comes from Ananya, girls, you better write it down.