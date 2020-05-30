Amid the coronavirus crisis, Dikembe Mutombo can't stop playing defense

Dikembe Mutombo's reach was always meant to be global, encompassing far more of the world than the painting he patrolled for 18 NBA seasons.

From the time he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the fourth overall pick in June 1991, Mutombo had designs on something bigger. Somehow, he would return him to his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, or honor his parents, who took advantage of his love of science, or teach a younger generation how to care for the future.

Perhaps, with his uncontainable energy and infectious personality, he would accomplish them all.

"There is an old proverb from the African continent that when you take the elevator up, you should always make sure to send the elevator down so that it can carry other people," Mutombo told The Post in a comprehensive report. Interview covering this week. "My way of sending the elevator down was to go home and try to see how many lives I can touch."

Mutombo bellows his deep and hearty laugh when he thinks of the number of organizations and boards with which he is affiliated. There's CDC, UNICEF, Special Olympics, Basketball Without Borders and his role as the NBA's first world ambassador. That is in addition to the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which was founded in 1997 and built the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in honor of her late mother a decade later. A K-12 school, dedicated to his father and focused on science and entrepreneurship, is slated to open next year near Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC.

Despite the fact that the Mutombo native DRC has not been crushed by the COVID-19 cases (69 deaths as of Friday), it is filled with enthusiasm that its foundation is helping to feed frontline workers and taking other local initiatives. .

"We serve lunch and dinner at four hospitals with more than 80 doctors and nurses, which was great," he said. "I am glad that we have taken those initiatives. In the Congo, right now, we are launching a local production of masks, so where we are making masks, we are asking people to start making masks at the foundation's headquarters."

In his hospital, there are hand washing stations every 20 meters. He notes that each doctor, nurse, patient, or family member receives a mask free of charge upon admission. As a global citizen, and one who feels a moral obligation to address the health problems of those in need, Mutombo cannot ignore a health crisis when he knows he is in a position to help.

"One of the doctors says that when there is a problem that affects a part of the community, it should be the responsibility of all human beings living on the planet," said Mutombo. "… If we did not think that this great epidemic that affects us all is just a Chinese problem and we do not think that it is our problem, that would mean that we were wrong because we knew that we did not participate or if we did not take sufficient measures, this epidemic would devastate our community worldwide. "

Mutombo, who planned to become a doctor when he enrolled in Georgetown, knows that his achievements would not have been possible without basketball, without the platform provided by the game. For that, he thanks his mentors like Bill Russell, Patrick Ewing, and legendary Hoyas coach John Thompson.

And while he's just as comfortable discussing global catastrophes as he is reflecting on his famous Hall of Fame career, his tone changes when asked about his favorite memories of the five seasons he spent in Denver. Inevitably, it brings up the improbable first-round surprise of the No. 1 Seattle SuperSonics in 1994, yet that's not what you think first.

"I was received into the city as an angel," said Mutombo. "Like,quot; OK, you're the one we were looking for. "

The Nuggets had been rudderless after Doug Moe's excellent career throughout the 1980s. Mutombo gave the Nuggets an imposing defensive identity, wiggling their fingers.

"(I appreciate) so much that that organization made me the face of the team and the face of the city and made me their franchise player," he said. "… I gave that beautiful city almost everything they ask of me."

In turn, they gave him a lasting nickname befitting a man of his stature: Mt. Mutombo

"I don't know if I would have gone to a very flat city, like other cities in America where there are no mountains, if they had called me Monte." Mutombo? joked. “You cannot forget where you were born. It is through the city of Denver that Mt. Mutombo was born. I think Dikembe Mutombo's career was born with the Denver Nuggets. "

And from there his legend flourished, an iconic defensive player with an even greater appetite for helping others.

Dan Issel, the coach when the Nuggets kicked off their incredible first-round surprise over Seattle, could have said it better during Mutombo's 2016 shirt removal.

"This man has given more for the basketball game than the basketball game gave him," Issel said.

Now, even in retirement, Mutombo refuses to stop playing defense.