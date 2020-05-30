Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

Tamika Mallory demanded justice for George Floyd at a rally in Minneapolis the Friday Stellar Grandstand reports, Calling all who are more concerned about property damage that with state-sanctionized violence against african americans to clarify your priorities, and quickly.

the activist, who previously served as national co-chair of the Women's Marchcriticized public outcry over the damage to local chains like objective and AutoZone, arguing that such materialistic concerns devalue the human lives that are really at stake.

In a video tweeted by KARE 11 News photojournalist Ben Garvin, she He says:

We are in a state of emergency… The reason the buildings are on fire is not just for our brother, George Floyd. They are burning because the people here in Minnesota are saying to the people of New York, to the people of California, to the people of Memphis, to the entire nation: enough is enough … I don't give a damn if Target is burned down because Target should be on the streets with us, asking for the justice our people deserve. Where was AutoZone at the time Philando Castile got shot in a car?

Mallory, who also spoke at a rally for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday then went on to offer a possible way to end the protests, At least in the short term:

There is an easy way to stop it. Arrest the police. Charge the cops. Charge all the cops, not just some, not just here in Minneapolis. Load them in every city in the United States where they are murdering our people. Charge them everywhere. That is the conclusion. Charge the cops. Do your work. Do what you say this country is supposed to be about, "the land of the free" for everyone. It was not free for blacks, and we are tired.

Now with a 10% discount, our custom neck gaiters can double as a headband and …

Finally, she slammed the dog shut.whistle talking points about blacks and pillage, most notably pronounced by the President Friday morning:

Don't talk to us about looting. You are all looters. The United States has plundered blacks. The United States plundered the Native Americans when they first arrived. Looting is what you do. WI learned it from you. WWe learned violence from you. Sor if you want us to do better, so, damn, you do better

Watch Mallory's full speech below.