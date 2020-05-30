"All of the sudden bricks started hitting our squad,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall found herself in the midst of a brick "hail,quot; as the protest continued on Friday night.

Hundreds of citizens were in force demonstrating against the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jay Johnson of Up News Info 11 spoke to Chief Hall shortly after his encounter with the protesters.

Jay Johnson from Up News Info 11: Did they hit you with tear gas?

Chief of Police Renee Hall: Yes, when tear gas was deployed I was in the midst of tear gas.

Up News Info 11: What went wrong?

Chief Hall: I know my officers had the address to make sure it was a peaceful protest and to provide traffic control. We had all the streets blocked. They ran through the streets. Everything was in peace. Then suddenly, the brick started to stop, hitting our patrol car … hitting the officers.

We had an officer that DFR is treating. And then they almost hit me with a brick.

Dr. Grayson and I were standing (here) trying to make sure it was peaceful and then a brick comes.

So once the officers are under attack with bricks or bottles, of course, here come the interruptions.

We are an organization that constantly defends peaceful protests, but we will not be the target.

I have no idea who they are. All I know is that there were like 600 people here. And when you start throwing bricks, we have no idea who's who and where the bricks come from. All we know is that the officers are being beaten. Patrol cars are being hit. Our tires are flattened in our cars.

We are now under attack. Now that changes the whole dynamic.

Up News Info 11: How dangerous is it out here?

Chief Hall: It is dangerous for both of you and it is unnecessary. We are working very hard. We are all working hard to build partnerships in this community and that brings them down on both sides. We have to do better.

We have to unite now and discuss peacefully. We are all empathetic. Our hearts go out to the George Floyd family. Chiefs across the country have stood up on what happened. The answer is not to attack the Dallas Police Department. That is not the answer.

As long as they are peaceful, they can stay here. We will make sure they are safe. That is our objective.