All about the twisted story behind the murder motive

AP Photo / Crime Stoppers via Houston Chronicle, File
The case almost cooled off forever.
On January 15, 2012, Gelareh Bagherzadeh She was sitting in the driver's seat of her silver Nissan Altima when she was shot twice in the head, blank, from the passenger side of her car. She had been talking to a friend, who heard her scream, then fell silent and called 911. Gelareh's cell phone was found at her feet. The car had crashed into a townhouse garage, one behind The Galleria, a luxury shopping mall in Houston, and the pungent odor of burnt rubber from the tires was thick in the air.
Her purse and wallet were there, apparently intact, so it didn't appear to be a robbery. There were no signs of sexual assault.
It was a mystery, one that had enough twists and turns to finish the topic of Date and the latest NBC News true crime podcast, Reason for murder.
"I am no stranger to the mystery, the secrets that people are desperately trying to hide, and the things that those people are willing to do to get what they want." Reason for murder host and a long time Date correspondent Josh Mankiewicz He explained when episode one started.
** This is documented in real life, and Date He covered the case in 2019, so this is not exactly a SPOILER alert, but there are important revelations about the case ahead.
One of the first theories that made history national news was that perhaps Gelareh's political views had killed her. Perhaps the Iranian government was involved.
The 30-year-old had moved to Houston from her native Iran to go to school and was studying molecular genetics at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center when she was killed. But she remained connected to the problems at home and participated in protests in Houston in support of the Iranian Green Movement, which questioned the legitimacy of the re-election of then President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009 and demanded a regime change.
Her activism certainly worried her parents, Ebrahim Bagherzadeh and Monireh Zangeneh, but they remembered that their daughter was not afraid of the possible consequences, however, according to the Houston ChronicleHe had asked that his name not be used when the newspaper published a video of a 2010 protest on its website.
However, friends in Gelareh's inner circle were skeptical that the Iranian government "wasted its energy and time,quot; in orchestrating the death of a student activist across Texas. Although "if they had … they would blame it,quot; to warn other dissidents, noted Gelareh's close friend Kathy Soltis.
Local police said from the start that they did not suspect a political motive or that she was attacked because of her ethnicity.
Fingerprints found in the car, the bullets recovered at the scene, a cigarette butt on the ground outside the car door, all were sent to the laboratory for forensic testing.
Dead ends, the lot.
Meanwhile, detectives began investigating the possibility that the motive had something to do with one of the top three motives for so many murders: love, money, or pride.
Houston Police Homicide Investigator Detective Richard Bolton, now retired, reminded Mankiewicz of the inevitable part of the investigation when they investigated the men in Gelareh's life, including her new boyfriend, Cory Beavers, and the friend who said he heard a scream on the phone apparently seconds before he was shot, Robeen Bandar"That he was also her ex-boyfriend."
Bandar explained (to the police and Mankiewicz) that they had had a friendly breakup and had mutually decided that it would be better to just be friends.
Police asked him why he heard a scream, but did not recall hearing a gunshot or squeaking tires. Bandar said it was probably a shock or denial of what he may have actually heard.
About Gelareh's current boyfriend, Cory, the last known person to see her alive.
He told police that she had surprised him by showing up at his house, but that he had a test to study, so they only stayed for a while. When she left, he told her to text her when she got home to let her know that she had arrived safely. He never heard from her again or saw her.
Cory said she did not know that Gelareh was dead until she drove home the next day and a journalist approached her and asked if she knew anything about "the girl who lived here."
He knocked on the door and Ibrahim answered, and it was he who told Cory that Gelareh was dead.
Police also investigated similar MO crimes in the area, wondering if she was the victim of a car theft that went wrong. They observed a lawsuit in which his father was currently involved with a former employer.
More dead ends.
Four months after the murder, police announced that the family was offering a $ 200,000 reward for information that led to justice for Gelareh, the largest Crime Stoppers reward being offered in the country at the time.
The dozen tips that were worth following didn't lead anywhere either. But then there was another shooting that November.
The victim was the identical twin brother of Cory Beavers, Coty. And homicide detectives don't value coincidences very much.
Coty Beavers' wife, Nesreen IrsanShe had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot. "Why did God do this to me?" You have heard wailing on the call.
She had found her husband's body in her apartment when she returned home from work. She told police that she last saw Coty that morning, when he accompanied her to her car to fire her, as she used to do. When the police answered his 911 call, it was apparent that he had been dead for a time. Later it was determined that her wedding ring had been moved from her ring finger to the middle finger of her left hand.
Coty and Nesreen were newlyweds. According to Cory, Nesreen, also an MD Anderson student, like Cory and Gelareh, was originally interested in theBut Cory was determined to keep his mind on his studies and introduced Nesreen to Coty. Nesreen was friends with Gelareh, meanwhile, and she was the one who introduced him to Cory after he saw the two of them walking together at school. She fell in love with him immediately and after talking to her more at a party not long after, they started dating.
By the time his newly married brother, Cory, who was still reeling from his girlfriend's murder, was fed up with what he felt the police wasted time looking at him as a suspect and any other activity that didn't catch them . closer to finding Gelareh's killer.
Nesreen, meanwhile, had her own traumatic past. In the summer of 2011, he had run away from his strict Muslim home and his controlling father, whom he described as "violent and abusive,quot;, in only the clothes he was wearing. He went out a window, went to a neighbor's house, and asked Coty and Cory's mother for a ride. Beavers shirley& # 39; house in Spring, Texas.
Nesreen had been dating Coty and keeping it a secret from her father, Ali Irsan, with the help of his sister Nadiawho would simultaneously cover Nesreen but also threaten to tell him.
When Ali Irsan found out about Nesreen and Coty, she forbade her 23-year-old daughter from leaving the house.
Mayra Beltrán / Houston Chronicle via AP
The police had no recourse to bring Ali's adult daughter to her house if she did not want to be there, so Ali appeared at Shirley's house (how she found out where they lived, if the address was online or Nadia told her : or whatever, they did not know). Ali knocked on her neighbors' doors and offered them $ 100 for information on Coty's whereabouts. In the following days, the Beavers left in the morning to discover that the air had come out of their tires, so they had to start moving their cars. A protective order that Nesreen obtained against his father did not stop him, but that at least paved the way for police to obtain a search warrant for the Irsan family home, as well as two other properties that Ali owned. They found a dismantled handgun.
Cory reminded Mankiewicz of a fight he witnessed between Nadia and Nesreen during college, apparently over a small problem, in which Nadia told her sister: "I can't wait until my dad puts a bullet in you. the head & # 39; ".
"I believed him," said Cory.
Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle via AP, File
Upon checking the boxes of documents they had confiscated, the police found documentation indicating that Ali Irsan was committing multiple acts of fraud, such as falsely claiming disability benefits and opening credit cards in the name of their children.
So the Harris County Sheriff's Department brought in the FBI, and finally a task force that included the Montgomery and Harris County Sheriff's Offices, the FBI, the Houston Police Department, the Office of Insurance Administration Social and National Security went to work.
According to authorities, Irsan, a naturalized citizen, had come to the United States from Jordan in 1978 and married a blind woman who he physically and sexually abused and had four children. While he was still married, he brought a teenage girlfriend, Shmou, from Jordan, and had eight more children, including Nesreen and Nadia.
In 2014, Irsan was charged in federal court with conspiracy to defraud the United States, theft of public money, and benefit fraud, and Shmou and Nadia were also arrested. In April 2015, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to 45 months in prison; his wife and daughter were convicted of providing false statements as part of the fraud plan, and each was sentenced to two years in prison.
But let's get back to the double murder investigation.
Another thing discovered in the course of the Irsan investigation was the revelation that a Texas state trooper detained him on the day of Gelareh's murder. His wife and one of his children were also in the car, a silver Toyota Camry.
Which, by the way, coincides with the description given by a witness in 2012 who told police that he saw what appeared to be a silver Camry that was quickly moving away from the scene of the shooting. Nothing like that had ever come out.
The location and timing of the traffic stop put Irsan's car exactly where it would have been if it had moved away from the crime scene after the shooting. The dashboard camera images showed that Ali could barely stand up, and told police that he was diabetic and suffering from low blood sugar, so he had been speeding his way to find sugar.
There was no evidence that he was diabetic.
It was almost a coincidence that the soldier still had the dash camera images after two years. According to Mankiewiecz, the officer had a strange feeling about the guy …
Furthermore, according to authorities and Cory Beavers, it turned out that Gelareh and Ali had They crossed paths, their apparent lack of interaction having been an annoying problem in trying to connect Ali to both his murder and his son-in-law's murder.
After Nesreen ran away from his family's home in 2011, Ali began calling his classmates under the guise of simply being a concerned parent.
Gelareh was not having it, and told her that she saw through what she was trying to do.
Towards the end of the year, he called again. Gelareh called back and first spoke to Nadia, who then passed the phone to her father, who asked him (according to Cory), "Is this that Iranian bitch?" Gelareh proceeded to dismiss him in Farsi. He hung up. A few weeks later she was dead.
In May 2014, Ali Irsan was charged with the murder of Gelareh. That charge would be dropped for tactical reasons, because once authorities linked him to both murders, Irsan was charged in 2015 with capital murder, which has since been classified as two so-called "honor killings."
Or do that three. In 1999, Irsan fatally shot his 29-year-old son-in-law, Amjad Alidam. He told police that Alidam had been abusing his daughter, and killed him in self defense. Authorities later said they could not build a case to demonstrate otherwise.
In 2018, jurors spent 35 minutes deliberating before convicting him of the murders of Gelareh Bagherzadeh and Coty Beavers.
During the criminalization phase of the trial, a former neighbor said Ali Irsan had boasted that he "escaped murder,quot; in the death of his other son-in-law. "He said he invited his son-in-law to his house and shot him," said the witness, Randy Wilkinson. "He said he shot him with a 12-gauge shotgun and planted a weapon in him."
Your son Nasim IrsanHe, who was on the Camry with him, also pleaded guilty to both murders and was sentenced last August to 40 years in prison. Ali Irsan is currently under sentence of death in Texas.
The end of Reason for murder It will be released on Thursday, June 4, wherever you get your podcasts.
(E! And NBC News are members of the NBCUniversal family.)