All about the twisted story behind the murder motive

Coty Beavers' wife, Nesreen IrsanShe had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot. "Why did God do this to me?" You have heard wailing on the call.

She had found her husband's body in her apartment when she returned home from work. She told police that she last saw Coty that morning, when he accompanied her to her car to fire her, as she used to do. When the police answered his 911 call, it was apparent that he had been dead for a time. Later it was determined that her wedding ring had been moved from her ring finger to the middle finger of her left hand.

Coty and Nesreen were newlyweds. According to Cory, Nesreen, also an MD Anderson student, like Cory and Gelareh, was originally interested in theBut Cory was determined to keep his mind on his studies and introduced Nesreen to Coty. Nesreen was friends with Gelareh, meanwhile, and she was the one who introduced him to Cory after he saw the two of them walking together at school. She fell in love with him immediately and after talking to her more at a party not long after, they started dating.

By the time his newly married brother, Cory, who was still reeling from his girlfriend's murder, was fed up with what he felt the police wasted time looking at him as a suspect and any other activity that didn't catch them . closer to finding Gelareh's killer.