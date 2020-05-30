All about Section 230, a rule that made the modern Internet

Oakland, California – Twenty-six words included in a 1996 law that revised telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to become the giants that they are today.

Those are the words President Donald Trump challenged Thursday in an executive order, one that would remove those protections if online platforms were to engage in "editorial decisions," including, in the president's opinion, adding a fact-check warning to one of Trump's tweets.

Under US law. In the USA, Internet companies are generally exempt from responsibility for the materials that users post on their networks. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which is part of a broader telecommunications law, provides a legal "safe harbor,quot; for Internet companies.

But Trump and other politicians argue that Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity, or at least have to earn it by meeting government-mandated requirements.

Section 230 probably cannot be easily dismantled. But if it were, the Internet as we know it could cease to exist.

QUESTION: What is Section 230?

ANSWER: If a news site falsely calls you a scammer, you can sue the publisher for defamation. But if someone posts that on Facebook, they can't sue the company, only the person who posted it.

That is thanks to Section 230, which states that "no provider or user of an interactive computing service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another provider of information content."

That legal phrase protects companies that can host billions of messages from being sued into oblivion by anyone who feels hurt by something someone else has published, whether their complaint is legitimate or not.

Section 230 also allows social platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for example, are obscene or violate service standards, provided they act in "good faith,quot;.

QUESTION: Where did Section 230 come from?

The measure's history dates back to the 1950s, when bookstore owners were required to sell books that contained "obscenity," which is not protected by the First Amendment. Eventually, one case went to the Supreme Court, which it held created a "chilling effect,quot; to hold someone accountable for someone else's content.

That meant plaintiffs had to prove that library owners knew they were selling obscene books, said Jeff Kosseff, author of "The Twenty-Six Words That Created The Internet," a book about Section 230.

Fast forward a few decades until the commercial Internet took off with services like CompuServe and Prodigy. Both offered online forums, but CompuServe decided not to moderate it, while Prodigy, in search of a familiar image, did so.

CompuServe was sued for that, and the case was dismissed. Prodigy, however, got into trouble. The judge in his case ruled that they "exercised editorial control, making you more like a newspaper than a newsstand," Kosseff said.

That didn't sit well with politicians, who feared the result would discourage newly formed Internet companies from moderating. And Section 230 was born.

"Today it protects both from responsibility for user posts and from any clam's responsibility to moderate content," said Kosseff.

QUESTION: What if Section 230 is limited or disappears?

ANSWER: "I don't think any of the social media companies exist in their current forms without Section 230," said Kosseff. "They have based their business models on being great platforms for user content."

There are two possible outcomes. The platforms could be more cautious, as Craigslist did after the passage of a sex trafficking law in 2018 that established a Section 230 exception for material that "promotes or facilitates prostitution." Craigslist quickly removed its "personal,quot; section entirely, which was not intended to facilitate sex work. But the company did not want to risk it.

This result could actually harm the President himself, who routinely attacks private figures, entertains conspiracy theories, and accuses others of crimes.

"If the platforms were not immune under the law, then they would not risk the legal liability that might come with harboring Donald Trump's lies, defamation and threats," said Kate Ruane, senior legislative adviser to the American Civil Liberties Union. .

Another possibility: Facebook, Twitter and other platforms could abandon moderation entirely and let the lowest common denominator prevail.

Such unsupervised services could easily end up dominated by trolls, like 8chan, which is infamous for its graphic and extremist content, said Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University. Undoing Section 230 would be an "existential threat to the Internet," he said.

But Goldman doesn't see the White House order as that kind of threat to the Internet, saying it is a "political theater,quot; that will appeal to Trump supporters. "The president cannot override Congress," he said.

AP Technology writer Tali Arbel contributed to this story from New York.