Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha encourage others to donate PPE kits

India is at war with the coronavirus. The country has been in a state of blockade for two months, but the number of cases simply does not seem to decrease. During these times of crisis, many Bollywood stars have come forward and made donations and did their best to combat this pandemic.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are also doing their part, as they recently decided to participate in a collaborative campaign that allows people to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to front-line workers. PPE has been in short supply worldwide and India is no exception to high demand. The duo appears on video and talks about how the cops have become superheroes during this time and it is important that we do everything we can to ensure that they remain safe while on duty. In the video, Richa says: “This pandemic is exposing all the weak points in our social and health infrastructure. Police officers are always nearby, either outside liquor stores or at railway stations. They are vulnerable to infection because they are always handling crowds. So we decided to come together and help in a small way. I hope this encourages others to donate PPE to the police force as well. "



Now, isn't that a sweet gesture?

