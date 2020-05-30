Alexis Skyy falling for her best tiara for some money

Instagram

The friend of the & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; star, Tiara, claims that the Instagram model refuses to pay her $ 1,300 for the & # 39; hair & # 39; that he used for a show, and shares screenshots of his text conversation.

Alexis Skyy It has had consequences with another of her friends. Her alleged best friend, who passes by @misstiaraaa on Instagram, aired her fight with the reality star on the photo-sharing app, accusing Alexis of not paying him $ 1,300 for the "hair" she used for a show.

Tiara supported her claim with screenshots of her text conversation. In it, Tiara said that she had asked for her money since February, but when she asked Alexis again to send the money through PayPal earlier this month, the Instagram model said that she could not do it through PayPal and that she would deliver the money when she returned to Atlanta instead.

Later on May 20, Tiara asked Alexis again if she had arranged her cash request and if she could send the money to him. But "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star changed her tone, saying she would return her hair because she said she was borrowing it instead of buying it and that the hair was never used.

It was then that things got ugly, with Tiara warning Alexis, "I'm trying to be nice." Alexis didn't take it well, applauding: "Be nice to what you can't make me buy." Tiara still demanded her money, replying to Alexis: "No, I don't have to make you buy anything, but I want what is mine."

In a caption, Tiara continued to criticize Alexis: "Your favorite IG model @alexisskyy_ d ** nb *** h I can't believe you did something like this to me knowing that my heart is always pure. I'm not even in shit like this one, but unfortunately you tried. You blocked your phone and you still don't give me my money, it only costs $ 1300.00 sis! "

"Then you had the fucking nerve that your assistant told me that you went to ask me for some of your bulls ** hair ** because you only have two strands of hair left!" She continued. "Damn, you have the right one… so if you've ever wondered why this shit falls with everyone it's because of this!"

Insisting that she is not the wrong one in this situation, Tiara added: "I am dead and I tried to be nice to this situation, but the following post does not show how delusional this bird is."

Just last month, Alexis was fighting with her ex-friend Ikey, accusing him of stealing her purse. Denying her accusation, the fashion entrepreneur hit back by airing her dirty clothes, prompting Alexis to slap him with a cease-and-desist letter.