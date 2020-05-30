Akshay Kumar rules out casting rumors for Filhall 2

Akshay Kumar made her music video debut with B Praak's song Filhall last year. Nupur Sanon appeared in front of the superstar on this song, which turned out to be a box office hit with 700 million views on YouTube. No wonder then that Akshay enthusiastically announced the Filhall sequel, given its massive success. However, the criminals misused this ad and even created fake news.



There has been a rumor that the makers of Filhall have been looking for a new cast for the sequel. This is not true at all. And Akshay clarified that the team is not preparing a new cast for Filhall Part 2. He wrote: "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahut sunni, ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai. #Filhall yeh padhiye …" And the actor shared a official statement along with his message saying: "We have been informed that some imposters have made false news for the filhall song cast part 2. We, the Fihall team, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house / banner has authorized or engaged any individual, agency, society or company to cast the sequel to our Filhall song. In fact, we are not looking for anyone new to the Filhall sequel and we assure you that the Filhall story continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and crew of the original Filhall. We would ask all of our fans and viewers to ignore any false casting calls. "



The statement also reported: “Seeing the love and phenomenal response to the first part of Filhall, we as a team are very excited to introduce Filhall part 2 to him as soon as possible. However, as we fight during these times and respect current laws, we will be back with Filhall part 2 soon. "









Now this should solve all the rumors about Filhall 2.