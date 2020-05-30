Air Force Airman Charged With Death Of Former North Texas School Teacher, Raised In Mennonite Faith – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona, former North Texas school teacher Sasha Krause was found cold and stiff, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. She was face down in the undergrowth, wearing a gray dress, a white coat and walking shoes. Her hair was tied up in a bun and her hands were tied with tape. Her underwear was missing.

The 27-year-old was a Sunday school teacher in Arizona and had disappeared more than a month before from a Mennonite community in New Mexico more than 400 miles away.

Authorities are still trying to determine how his body ended up steps from a makeshift camp on a lonely two-lane road through the canyons and towering pine forests.

An airman from the US Air Force. USA The 21-year-old stationed near Phoenix pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Raised in a Mennonite family in Wisconsin, Mark Gooch joined the military to escape what he told investigators was a difficult, protected and restricted life, according to sheriff's records obtained by The Associated Press.

Sheriff's officials used cell phone records to link Gooch to Krause, but his attorney Matthew Springer said that does not mean his client is a murderer. Gooch is imprisoned without bail.

When authorities first questioned Gooch at the base, he said he thought it was about riding his motorcycle too fast. Coconino County Sheriff's Detective Lauren Jones asked about her recent trip, her family history, and her church. At the end of the 75-minute interview, she intentionally asked, "Did they kidnap Sasha Krause?"

"No, ma'am," Gooch replied.

"Did you kill Sasha Krause?"

"No, ma'am," he said again.

The records hint at Gooch's disdain for the Mennonite community and at least two of his brothers. He never became part of the church, a process that involves a period of study, a commitment to be a follower of Jesus, and baptism generally in adolescence.

Gooch said he felt like a stranger because his family was not born into religion. He once told a friend that he found life on his family's organic dairy farm depressing and that he wanted to live like other people. Her older brother Sam Gooch told investigators that her brother is holding a grudge against the Mennonite community for the perceived mistreatment, but did not elaborate.

Mark Gooch acknowledged traveling to Farmington, New Mexico, on January 18, when Krause was reported missing. He said he had time for a long trip.

He left the base early that Saturday morning and drove north, past the snow-capped mountains of Flagstaff and through the Navajo reservation, stopping for lunch and then gas for Farmington.

He said he went to the Mennonite church outside the city where the words "Lamp + Light,quot; are written on white rocks painted on the side of a table, a nod to the editorial ministry where Krause worked. He said he wanted to attend a service because he missed the Mennonite community. But he hadn't checked to see when the services would be performed and instead returned to base to meet a friend the next day.

Detectives say there were inconsistencies in Gooch's story. Cell phone records indicate that he was around the church for a couple of hours and in the woods outside of Flagstaff after midnight. Surveillance video at the base showed that his car returned at approximately 7 a.m. the day after he left. Gooch said he thought it wasn't past 2 a.m.

A receipt showed that Gooch had his car detailed one day after authorities announced that a body had been found in the forest. Also, Gooch's phone was the only device that communicated with the same towers as Krause's phone before his signal fell west of Farmington, prosecutors said.

Authorities are still unsure whether the .22 caliber bullet believed to have killed Krause was fired from a rifle belonging to Gooch. The results are also pending in the DNA underneath Krause's nails and on his neck.

Gooch was assigned to Luke Air Force Base in October and worked on equipment maintenance. Base officials did not say whether he ever faced disciplinary action.

The case has entangled other members of the Gooch family. Sam Gooch was arrested last month after authorities said they suspected he flew to Arizona to pick up the rifle used in the murder. He was released on bail and has not been charged.

Sam Gooch said the family left a Mennonite church in Wisconsin around 2015. As the brothers grew older, some broke up but kept in touch through phone calls and occasional text messages.

In a text message exchange in mid-April, Brother Jacob Gooch, a state trooper in Virginia, told Mark and Sam that he gave a ticket to a Mennonite and coughed up the driver "for him to extend Corona to the wedding they were going to too. " Hahaha. The other brothers encouraged the behavior, according to the messages.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the text exchange is part of an internal investigation into Jacob Gooch, who was placed on administrative leave on May 8 as part of a separate criminal investigation. She declined to discuss the details, but said the investigation is not related to Krause's death.

Authorities have no indication that Mark Gooch and Krause, both from large families, knew each other. Calls to the numbers listed for the Gooch family and Krause's parents went unanswered or unanswered.

In what has been attributed to the coincidence, one of the older Gooch brothers attended Bible school with Krause in his hometown of Texas several years ago and had dinner at Krause's home.

Krause, a former Grandview school teacher, came to Farmington two years ago to work for the publishing ministry. She knew Spanish, a skill that was valuable to the ministry known for its outreach to Spanish speakers, and she was learning French.

Krause was part of a group of conservative Mennonites where women wear headdresses and long dresses or skirts. Men wear simple clothes. They practice non-resistance and believe in forgiveness, said Paul Kaufman, general manager of Lamp and Light Publishers.

Krause was also a poet whose words became hymns. Some were sung at his funeral. Her father Robert Krause described her as friendly and deeply compassionate with "zero ability,quot; to hide stress or emotion.

On the night he disappeared, Krause drove to the church to collect materials for his use while filling up at Sunday school. He parked his silver Ford Focus near the sidewalk and entered the church.

She would never be seen alive again by anyone in her community.

An autopsy report released Thursday declared Krause's death a homicide, citing the gunshot wound and head injuries. He noted that there was no definitive evidence of injury to his genital area, but did not elaborate.

Gooch's phone records indicate that he returned to the forest a couple of nights after authorities said he left Krause's body under the brush.

A camper discovered her body while collecting firewood. He noticed something white on the ground between the black volcanic ash and the dry pine needles.

Crying and trembling, the campervan drove to a nearby visitor center and told staff that it had seen legs and shoes.

The news spread to Mennonite communities around the world.

"It hit people, it got very personal for people," Kaufman said. "It was very bad,quot;.

