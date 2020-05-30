Actor Hill Harper: Dwyane Wade's son Zion is NOT a girl & # 39; happy birthday of young man & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Dwyane Wade's 13-year-old ex came out as a transgender earlier this year. Yesterday was Zaya's (formerly Zion) birthday and her stepmother Gabrielle Union sent her a birthday greeting.

Then, according to MTO News, actor Hill Harper slipped into the preteen's comments and wrote "Happy birthday, young man."

Many call the comment "disrespectful,quot; because Zaya refers to herself as a "girl,quot; and asks others to do the same.

This is what he wrote:

