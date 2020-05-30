Actor Hill Harper: Dwyane Wade's son Zion is NOT a girl & # 39; happy birthday of young man & # 39;!

Dwyane Wade's 13-year-old ex came out as a transgender earlier this year. Yesterday was Zaya's (formerly Zion) birthday and her stepmother Gabrielle Union sent her a birthday greeting.

Then, according to MTO News, actor Hill Harper slipped into the preteen's comments and wrote "Happy birthday, young man."

Many call the comment "disrespectful,quot; because Zaya refers to herself as a "girl,quot; and asks others to do the same.

This is what he wrote:

Here's the reaction Hill is getting from people on Twitter:

Hill Harper, 54, is author and author. He is known for his roles on CSI: NY, Limitless, and The Good Doctor. People magazine named Hill Harper one of the "Sexiest Living Men,quot; for 2004, and again for 2014.

Hill graduated with a JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School. In addition, he also received his Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

During his years at Harvard, he was a full-time member of the Boston Black Folks Theater Company, one of the oldest and most acclaimed black theater companies in the country. While studying at Harvard, Harper became friends with Barack Obama, with whom he played basketball.