Accusations against family members for the death of Brittany Murphy revealed in new documentary

WENN

Discovery Channel is trying to unravel the mystery behind the 2009 death of actress & # 39; Clueless & # 39; in a new documentary called & # 39; Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The death of the actress Brittany Murphy has been flagged as a suspect in a new documentary.

The "Clueless"Star died at the age of 32 in 2009, and the Los Angeles County coroner ruled his death an" accident caused by a combination of pneumonia, iron deficiency, and multi-drug poisoning, "but producers are questioning the cause. new investigative Discovery network television documentary "Brittany Murphy: an identification mystery"

The filmmakers insist on an outstanding interview with Murphy's father, Angelo BertolottiFilmed shortly before her death last year 2019, it raises a lot of concerns about the circumstances that surrounded the actress' final hours.

"Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame and success … but she also had secrets," says a press release. "When they find her dead at her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old." , Hollywood and legions of fans are incredulous. While his autopsy reveals that he died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved. "

Documentalists continue to suggest her husband at the time, screenwriter Simon Monjack, may have had a hand in his death. He died of causes similar to Brittany in 2010.

"In a matter of months, Monjack perishes under strikingly similar circumstances: in the same bed he and Brittany once shared, only this time, allegedly with Brittany's mother sleeping next to her," the statement continues. "In an interview. Exclusive ending, the late Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany's father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals strange accusations against other family members & # 39; & # 39 ;.