Almost seven years after adopting Wacha, the "beautiful rescue puppy," the host of "Watch What Happens Live" claims that keeping his "first baby" could be "catastrophic" for his son Ben and worse for the dog.

Andy Cohen he has lost his beloved four-legged companion. On Friday May 29, the host of "Watch what happens live"She turned to social media to share her anguish over the recent decision to find a new home for her adopted rescue dog, Wacha, and admitted that part of her heart left because of that.

"I stopped sharing this news as long as I could," the 51-year-old began his long Instagram post. "As you know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he entered my life, my world changed. During the almost seven years that I have been fortunate to have Wacha in my life, We have worked to address some occasional signs of aggression. "

After stating that "no effort was spared in trying to help Wacha feel adjusted," the talk show host noted "an incident a few months ago" that led numerous professionals to conclude that my home is simply not a good place for him. "And he added:" Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben [1-year-old son] and worse for Wacha. "

Andy said Wacha has had "a permanent home with his second family, where he lived every time he left town. He is prospering." He continued, "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I arrive home ".

In crediting Wacha for making him a better person, the Bravo star noted, "I'm not the same person I was when I got it. My dog ​​changed me. He opened me to love … to care … and ultimately to have a family When I think of him, let's be honest, when I don't think of him, it is with the clarity that we were destined to enter the life of the other exactly when we did, and that he is happy, which gives me peace of mind. "

At the end of his post, Andy concluded, "We rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."