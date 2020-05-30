A GRAMMY salute to The Unsung Heroes & # 39; coming to Up News Info on June 21 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Up News Info and the Recording Academy today announced a new two-hour special event. Together we sing: a GRAMMY salute to the unung heroes Hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick, Jr., celebrating essential workers across the United States. The special will air on Sunday, June 21 (8: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) only on Up News Info and air on Up News Info All Access.

The show features GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actor and Emmy Harry Connick, Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia Connick as they take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis. . keep us safe. Connick highlights the contributions of these everyday heroes with the help of his famous friends, including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, who deliver surprise messages to America's unrecognized heroes. Additionally, the special will feature performances by Jon Batiste, Harry Connick, Jr., Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie , Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

The Connicks' journey begins at their Connecticut home, and after stopping at various cities along the way, they arrive at their final destination in New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo listens to the stories of essential healthcare workers. , food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking, and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.

The special two-hour event culminates in Connick's hometown of New Orleans, with exciting musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas at iconic venues across the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support neglected children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19, an Academy charity. of recording.

Together we sing: a GRAMMY salute to the unung heroes It was filmed with a minimal crew that practiced social distancing and with extensive safety precautions.

Check back for more updates and be sure to tune in June 21 for United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.