49ers Edge Rusher Dee Ford aims for a healthy second season – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (AP) – San Francisco top running back Dee Ford had a "clean-out,quot; operation for tendinitis in his left knee that limited his effectiveness in his first season with the 49ers.

Ford said Friday that Dr. James Andrews performed the operation a few weeks after San Francisco lost the Super Bowl and that he feels in better shape as he begins his sophomore year with the Niners after playing with what he described as a "tire." broken,quot;. Most of last season.

"I am sure to keep going," Ford said. "I feel great right now. I am able to explode from this knee. Thinking about it, I can't believe I played a whole season on it. At the end of the day, we knew that what we had to do had to be surgical. But I didn't want to miss the season. We had too much going on. I didn't want to miss that. It's in the bag now. I have confidence in that. "

Ford was a key acquisition last season for the Niners, who traded a second-round pick to Kansas City for the leading runner and then gave him a five-year, $ 85 million contract.

Ford missed most of his first training camp with the Niners after receiving a knee injection. He returned to play 40 snapshots in the first game, but hurt his knee again in Week 2 in Cincinnati and did not play more than 26 snapshots in a game until the postseason.

He played just four shots in the last six games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

That was a far cry from the previous season when Ford averaged nearly 63 defensive hits per game for the Chiefs and had the second-highest number of players out of the first seven in the regular season and postseason combined.

Even after surgery, Ford, 29, knows that he will likely have to deal with knee problems in the future.

"Every time you're dealing with a chronic problem, you're always on the clock," he said. “I know exactly how I felt last year. Doing the things I'm doing now is like night and day. We will play it by ear once it all starts. We really haven't had a low season. No one has really been in competition. It is difficult to measure exactly where we are. We will keep taking it one day at a time and we will keep doing this as hard as possible so that we can catch some quarterbacks. "

Ford was able to do that last year when he was out in the field. Despite being on the field with just 151 fast passes, Ford still posted 6 1/2 sacks for the highest rate in the league among players with at least 100 runs.

Ford also played a key role in transforming the San Francisco defense by releasing rookie Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead for pressure opportunities. The Niners finished tied for fifth in the league with 48 sacks and sixth with 27 to go a year after having just 37 sacks and generating a record of seven to go.

San Francisco's pressure rate jumps from 22.7% when Ford is not on the field to 34.2% when playing, according to NFL NextGen statistics, a sign of its importance.

But that production was not enough to help Ford be part of a championship team despite being very close two years in a row. His penalty in the AFC championship game after the 2018 season helped propel New England's comeback victory that eliminated the Chiefs.

He then joined a San Francisco team that had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against Kansas City before falling apart late in a 31-20 loss.

"I said it before, even before I got to San Francisco, that if I had to think about things that happened in the past, it would not be good in the future to help my team come back," Ford said. "It is the same this year. We cannot stop at loss. You have to use that to move forward and be even better, what we are going to be. We will be even better next year. Because now we are going to have to face another narrative of just have that hiccup season after the Super Bowl. The fight continues. "

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.