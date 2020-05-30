3 suspects wanted in armed robbery in Millbrae – Up News Info San Francisco

MILLBRAE (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County sheriff's deputies are searching for three people related to an armed robbery in Millbrae Thursday morning.

According to a statement from agents, the victim walked alone in the 1400 block of El Camino Real around 12:20 a.m. when the three suspects followed him.

Officers said one of the suspects stood in front of the victim and opened his jacket, displaying a large knife. The victim attempted to run in the opposite direction, but was blocked by the other two suspects, who then robbed him.

The victim ran to a nearby hotel for help, while the suspects crossed El Camino Real and were last seen on Santa María Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The deputies described the suspects as three men who were approximately 17-18 years old. The first suspect is described as a slim build, wearing a hooded jacket and a black face mask with a graphic of the skull face. Meanwhile, the second suspect was described as a thick build, wearing a white T-shirt and a face mask. The third suspect was only described as wearing a black face mask.

The sheriff's office said they are trying to find security videos that can help identify the suspects. Anyone with information should contact the department's anonymous information line at 1-800-547-2700.