2020 College Television Awards Winners – Full List – Up News Info

The winners were announced Saturday for the 40th College Television Awards, which recognize excellence in programs produced by college and university students across the country. The Television Academy Foundation ceremony took place as a worldwide live broadcast for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest honors went to Balloon, by Christina Cha, Jeremy Merrifield, and Dave Testa of the American Film Institute, who won the Drama Award and the Seymour Bricker Special Humanitarian Award, a $ 4,000 cash prize awarded to a winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

AFI won two of the eight total competitive awards tonight, with They won't last Richard C. Bailey, Brandon Gale and Portlynn Tagavi taking the Comedy Award.

The winners were announced with the help of remote presenters, including Tichina Arnold, Melissa Barrera, Gabi Butler, Jimmy Fallon, Grant Gustin, Kelly McCreary, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mishel Prada, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Yeardley Smith, and Shoshannah Stern. The show was hosted by CBS and IMDb's Henry Ford Nation of Innovation on the scene: interview correspondent Albert Lawrence. The live stream can be viewed on demand at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA.

The foundation previously hosted exclusive online events and webinars designed to educate, guide, and enhance the nominees' professional development.

Here is the full list of winners:

Animation series

Do not croak

Daun Kim (Ringling College of Art + Design)

Comedy series

They won't last

Richard C. Bailey, Brandon Gale and Portlynn Tagavi (American Film Institute)

Commercial, PSA or Promo

Miguel – Reebok

Jacob Benjamin Knudsen, Paul Monk, Pablo Isaak Perez and Bentley Rawle (Brigham Young University)

Drama series

Balloon

Christina Cha, Jeremy Merrifield and Dave Testa (American Film Institute)

News

Up to date: a border emergency

Viviana Borroel, Jessica Cárdenas, Xochilt Lagunas, Stephanie Margarita La Vau, Maricela Pérez, Tania Thorne, Dominic Torres and Regina Yurrita (California State University, Fullerton)

Non-fiction or reality series

Dirty business

Yutao Chen and Francesca Fenzi (University of California, Berkeley)

sports

SportsDesk

Madison Riley Brown, Valerie Ferrante, Amanda Fuentes, Luis González, David Pérez and Justin Stevens (University of Miami)

Variety

Thursday Nite Live

Robin Deering, Benjamin Fletcher, Caroline Cuyler Lea, Brittany McGowan, Sean McNally, Seann David Morgan, Michael O & # 39; Rourke, Pastor of Sydney Poe and Joe Reiter (University of Hofstra)

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship

Quinn Else and Marc Tarczali of the American Film Institute for Fort Irwin, a play about an amputee veteran facing his past trauma. The $ 10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation.

The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award

Christina Cha, Jeremy Merrifield and Dave Testa of the American Film Institute for Balloon presented a $ 4,000 cash prize to a project winning the University Television Award that best highlights a humanitarian concern. This award was created more than two decades ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.