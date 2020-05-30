16-year-old woman charged with murder of Dallas woman was on probation for various violent crimes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 16-year-old charged with the murder of a Dallas public relations executive on her driveway recently received probation for a series of violent crimes, sources told Up News Info 11 News.

The unidentified minor was arrested Thursday for the attempted theft and shooting of Leslie Baker, 59, outside her home earlier this week.

Police said the suspect and two others were arrested after a chase that ended with the search for a shed, along with the murder weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with capital murder.

According to police, the suspects and other minors were under surveillance for the alleged theft of a business owner in Richardson the night after Baker was killed.

Because juvenile criminal records are not easily made public, no further details were given about the suspect's past crimes.

However, sources tell Up News Info 11 News that the 16-year-old had committed several violent crimes prior to this recent murder and only received probation.

Homicide detectives also believe that Baker's death was a random act.

"This crime occurs throughout the city, it really happens in Oak Cliff, East Dallas, West Dallas and now it is happening in North Dallas, so these people are looking to pray for people who are easy targets," Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association. said.

The suspect believed to be responsible for the murder had also posted photos on social media just days earlier with a gun.

As for the other minors who were detained with the 16-year-old, the police have not yet said what charges, if any, will be brought against them.